Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The main difference between a conventional liquid paint and a powder coating is that the powder coating does not require a solvent to keep the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Powder Coatings in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta(Dupont)

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

American Powder Coatings

TIGER Drylac

3M

IFS Coatings

Masco

Nortek Powder Coating

Trimite Powders

Vogel Paint

Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

Erie Powder Coatings

Hentzen Coatings

Cardinal Paint

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermoset Powder Coating

Thermoplastic Powder Coating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Powder Coatings market.

Chapter 1, to describe Powder Coatings Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Powder Coatings, with sales, revenue, and price of Powder Coatings, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Powder Coatings, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Powder Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Powder Coatings sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

