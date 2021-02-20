Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

A discrete semiconductor is one that has a single semiconductor device like a diode or transistor. It is the opposite of an integrated circuit semiconductor which has many devices on a single piece of semiconductor. The following are various discrete transistors.

Progress in the IoT space depends on the sensor market and wearables to a great extent. Companies, such as Samsung, Nike, Xiaomi, Apple, and many more are flooding the market with wearables such as health bands, fitness trackers, and smartwatches that track all the vital statistics of the user. Discrete semiconductors will fulfil the key need for high power and energy efficient devices demanded by these industries in the future.

Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment of the overall discrete semiconductors market. To reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards, the automotive sector is shifting to hybrid vehicles. Also, these vehicles have more semiconductor content compared to traditional automobiles. This change has raised the demand and requirement for power efficiency fulfilled by the discrete power semiconductors.

The market is expected to witness a significant push for investments in R&D by the leading market manufacturers during the forecast period. The main area of vendor focus in the market is toward energy conservation. Many manufacturers are engrossed in increasing power density, and it is expected to positively impact the implementation of discrete power in newer application areas.

The global Discrete Semiconductors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Discrete Semiconductors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Discrete Semiconductors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fairchild

Infineon

NXP

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bipolar transistors

Diodes

MOSFETs

IGBTs

Discrete RF/wireless products

Segment by Application

Automotive s

ICT

Industrial manufacturing

Consumer electronics