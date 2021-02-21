Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The global Specialty Kraft Papers market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Specialty Kraft Papers volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Kraft Papers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Specialty Kraft Papers market is segmented into

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market: Regional Analysis

The Specialty Kraft Papers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Specialty Kraft Papers market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Specialty Kraft Papers Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Specialty Kraft Papers market include:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Oji Holding

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Natron-Hayat

Daio Paper

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Copamex

Forsac

Georgia-Pacific

Primo Tedesco

