Global Touch Screen Controllers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Overview

The global touch screen controllers market 2020 can touch a valuation of USD 10 billion by the end of the year 2022, projects Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR anticipates that the market can progress at an attractive growth rate of 16% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Top Growth Boosters and Primary Challenges

Over the years, the global touch screen controller market has become highly competitive, with a couple of leading touch screen manufacturers across the globe. The market is in demand across a host of end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare and consumer electronics, among others. With the mounting product demand across these industries, the application of the touch screen is poised to surge during the evaluation period, especially in the automotive industry. This is expected to lead the touch screen controller market to greater #heights in the near future.

Manufacturers of tablets, mobile phones, laptops, phablets and other electronic devices are using highly advanced touch screen facilities to come up with top-quality products. Apart from this, the short replacement cycle of a consumer electronic device boosts the manufacturing process, which can propel the demand for touch screen controllers in the following years and also lead to significant market expansion.

Mounting demand for smart consumer electronic products with touch screen facilities is also gaining immense momentum in the touch screen controller market. Also, with the rapid surge in the internet of things (IoT) market all over the world, the players in the Touch Screen Controllers Market will be presented with a host of lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Increasing demand for touch screen among several automotive manufacturers to offer GPS facility as well as enhanced entertainment facilities can also work in favor of the global market from 2016 to 2022, note trade experts at MRFR.

Key Players

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

