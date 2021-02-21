Global Agriculture Robots Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Overview

Global Agriculture Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 27.32 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.44% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Factors such as shortages of farm labor shortage, the penetration of IoT and navigation technologies across the globe, the increasing use of drones for crop mapping, and the rapid development of real-time multimodal robots are expected to drive the demand for agriculture robots across the globe.

ALSO READ : https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1208808/global-content-marketing-platforms-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

Key Players

The key players featured in the global agriculture robots market research report are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), DJI (China), Boumatic Robotics (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), AgJunction Inc. (US), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (US), and Yanmar Co. (Japan) among others.

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2908651/global-content-marketing-platforms-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

Agriculture Robots Market – Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global Agriculture Robots Market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1721722/global-content-marketing-platforms-market-research-report-2026/

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global agriculture robots market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high concentration of market players and the easy availability of proficient technical expertise in the region.

ALSO READ : https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2271479/global-content-marketing-platforms-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/

In terms of market size, Europe is projected to hold the largest share in the agriculture robot market. The European market has been divided into Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe. In the last decade, Germany has witnessed significant growth in the indoor farming robot segment. The region has witnessed a rise in partnerships among the key market players. For instance, in May 2019, AgJunction collaborated with technology firm Swift Navigation to develop low-cost, autonomous tractors for agricultural applications.

ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3025542/global-content-marketing-platforms-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the review period of 2020 to 2026. The regional market has been divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China is the leading revenue contributor to the Asia-Pacific agriculture robot market, owing to the high adoption of technologies and innovations. The growing population and limited availability of arable land, shortage of farm labor, and increasing demand for organic food across the region are expected to impact the market during the forecast period positively.

The rest of the world consists of the Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these, the Middle East & Africa market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the review period. The growing adoption of robotics in the region fuels the growth of the market.

Segmentation

By robot type, the market has been segmented into UAV, milking robots, driverless tractors, automated harvesting systems, and others. The UAV segment was dominant in 2019, whereas the milking Robotsegment is expected to hold the second-highest market share.

By farm type, the market is bifurcated into outdoor and indoor. The outdoor segment dominated the market in 2019. Furthermore, it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

By farm produce, the market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, field crops, dairy & livestock, and others. The field crops segment was dominant in 2019, whereas the dairy & livestock segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the review period from 2020 to 2026.

By application, the market has been segmented into field farming, harvest management, dairy & livestock management, irrigation management, inventory management, and others. The field farming segment is expected to dominate the review period. The harvest management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/