Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Overview

The IBN provides several benefits to the business, and IT and telecom industries such as increases business agility, the IBN improves the operational efficiencies of business and reduces the operational expenses (OpEx). The IBN has the ability of translation & validation that is it decodes the command given by the network administrator to the software to act accordingly.

Additionally, IBN can perform automated implementation it deploys network resources to create the desired network state and enforce policies as per the command provided by the administrator. Thus, IBN works on the algorithm that is provided to it for making a reliable network. Similarly, IBN also provides continuous alignment of the network with the business objectives, reduced risk and better compliance and security.

Key Players

The prominent players in Intent-Based Networking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Apstra Inc. (US), Veriflow Systems (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Cerium Networks (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Forward Networks Inc (US), Anuta Networks (US), Indeni Ltd. (US) and others.

Segmentation

By Application, the market is segmented into data center, remote offices, and cloud

By Component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services

By End-User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, defense, healthcare, and others.

By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Intent-Based Networking (IBN)s Global Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for intent-based networking is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of intent-based networking market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is considered to be the dominating region due to presence of various key player that are launching new solutions. Cisco Systems Inc., Apstra Inc., Juniper Networks Inc are some of the leading companies in the IBN market that are present in the North America. There has been increase in the data centers in the region due to increase in use of IoT devices that are required to share the information with other devices, thus to maintain the network connectivity IBN plays an import role. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing investments by the key players in the region. The increasing number of mobile users and internet penetration in the region is also fueling the growth of IBN market, as various types of information is surfed and exchange among the devices. Also, to enhance the network connectivity infrastructure in the region is expected to boost the market.

