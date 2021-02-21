Apheresis Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Apheresis Market By: Product Type (Devices and Disposables), Application
(Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis,
Photopheresis), Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation), Method
(Donor and Therapeutic Apheresis), and Region (North America, Asia
Pacific and Rest of World) – Forecast up to 2026
Apheresis is a medical procedure which deals with removing the blood from the body of patient
or donor, for separating some required individual components from it while simultaneously re-
introducing the remaining blood into the body of the donor or patient.
Research Methodology:
The apheresis market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary
sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The
real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting
methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling
relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The
participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
Primary Participant Share37%26%22%15%GeographyNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of the World48%28%24%CompanyTier 1Tier 2Tier 3 2
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR423
The apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% during the forecast period
2019-2026. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of
chronic diseases, increase in the surgical procedures and the growing cases of accident or
injury. However, the market is constrained by the high cost of its procedures, lack of skilled
professionals and its awareness especially in the under- developed countries. The ongoing
pandemic duly points out to the dire need of investment in the healthcare sector. The treatment
by the transfusion with convalescent plasma has resurfaced to fight this deadly disease due to
its potential merits. There is an empirical data available on its benefits and the high potential of
this method in the health industry.
Apheresis Market: Geographic Distribution (2020)North AmericaXX.X%Asia PacificXX.X%EuropeXX.X%RoWXX.X%Majorfactorsassociatedwithmarketareincreasingprevalenceofrisingnumberofaccidentsandincreasingdemandforbloodcomponentfromtransfusion.APAC region is the most untapped market, owing to its large population size and rising demand for healthcare quality are driving the growth in this market.European market can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for apheresis collection and increase incidence of lifestyle disease are propelling the market.
The scope of Apheresis market is defined by products devices, applications, procedure,
technology and region. The following report closely analyses this trend in this market by
capturing details of the investment, growth opportunities, and government initiatives in the
upcoming years. The focus is also on some key challenges and their impact on the market.
Therefore, it is a useful tool for the key stakeholders study this market comprehensively.
Based on product, the apheresis market is divided into:
Devices
Disposables
Disposables had the higher market share in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain this
throughout the forecast period because of substantial progress in the manufacturing of blood
bags, tubing sets, filters, kits and various instruments and separators. The market of apheresis
devices is growing consistently but at a relatively slower rate. There has been increasing
efficiency in the ability to separate all types of blood components through therapeutics
procedure.
Application used in apheresis includes:
Plasmapheresis
Plateletpheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Leukapheresis
Photopheresis
Plasmapheresis which is a process to separate plasma, white blood cells, red blood cells and
platelets, had the largest share in the market in 2019 due to the rise in blood-related disorders
and growing demand for plasma- derived medicines.
On the basis of technology, it can be categorized under
Membrane Filtration
Centrifugation
These machine functions are used to separate various blood components. Membrane filters are
useful in filtration of plasma from other components such as white blood cells, red blood cells
and platelets However, in centrifugation, specific cells are separated by the use of gravity. This
method is less time consuming and is highly used in Western European regions and Japan. In
2019, it produced maximum revenues in Apheresis market majorly due to its maximum use in
hospitals.
On the basis of methods, the market is divided into:
Automated Blood Collection
Therapeutic Apheresis
It is done by extracting individual components such as platelets or plasma from the blood of the
donor. In therapy, the purpose is to remove the defective disease-causing cells from the body of
the patient. The rising instances of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, blood cancer etc
are key factors in the rise of apheresis markets.
Based on region, the market is divided among four key regions of:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America holds the largest share of the apheresis equipment market in as it has one of the
world’s advanced healthcare facilities and high healthcare expenditure. The Asian Pacific
regional market is expected to grow in the period due to the increase in the diseases requiring
blood transfusion and the growing market and infrastructure for healthcare facilities. Also, the
government expenditure on healthcare is expected to rise especially in India which aims at
bringing it to 2.5 % in 2025.
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR423
However, there is much scope of improvement globally as the initial investment in this market is
high and its maintenance cost is high. Nevertheless, we see the market is booming with key
providers operating in the global apheresis market include:
Kaneka Corporation
LMB Technologie GmbH
Medica S.p.a
Miltenyi Biotec
The market is highly competitive due to advancing technology, various global government
initiatives to generate knowledge, and various companies deploying strategies to commercialize
their products.