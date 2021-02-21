Apheresis Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Apheresis Market By: Product Type (Devices and Disposables), Application

(Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis,

Photopheresis), Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation), Method

(Donor and Therapeutic Apheresis), and Region (North America, Asia

Pacific and Rest of World) – Forecast up to 2026

Apheresis is a medical procedure which deals with removing the blood from the body of patient

or donor, for separating some required individual components from it while simultaneously re-

introducing the remaining blood into the body of the donor or patient.

Research Methodology:

The apheresis market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary

sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The

real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting

methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling

relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The

participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Primary Participant Share

The apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% during the forecast period

2019-2026. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of

chronic diseases, increase in the surgical procedures and the growing cases of accident or

injury. However, the market is constrained by the high cost of its procedures, lack of skilled

professionals and its awareness especially in the under- developed countries. The ongoing

pandemic duly points out to the dire need of investment in the healthcare sector. The treatment

by the transfusion with convalescent plasma has resurfaced to fight this deadly disease due to

its potential merits. There is an empirical data available on its benefits and the high potential of

this method in the health industry.

APAC region is the most untapped market, owing to its large population size and rising demand for healthcare quality are driving the growth in this market. European market can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for apheresis collection and increase incidence of lifestyle disease are propelling the market.

The scope of Apheresis market is defined by products devices, applications, procedure,

technology and region. The following report closely analyses this trend in this market by

capturing details of the investment, growth opportunities, and government initiatives in the

upcoming years. The focus is also on some key challenges and their impact on the market.

Therefore, it is a useful tool for the key stakeholders study this market comprehensively.

Based on product, the apheresis market is divided into:

Devices

Disposables

Disposables had the higher market share in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain this

throughout the forecast period because of substantial progress in the manufacturing of blood

bags, tubing sets, filters, kits and various instruments and separators. The market of apheresis

devices is growing consistently but at a relatively slower rate. There has been increasing

efficiency in the ability to separate all types of blood components through therapeutics

procedure.

Application used in apheresis includes:

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis which is a process to separate plasma, white blood cells, red blood cells and

platelets, had the largest share in the market in 2019 due to the rise in blood-related disorders

and growing demand for plasma- derived medicines.

On the basis of technology, it can be categorized under

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

These machine functions are used to separate various blood components. Membrane filters are

useful in filtration of plasma from other components such as white blood cells, red blood cells

and platelets However, in centrifugation, specific cells are separated by the use of gravity. This

method is less time consuming and is highly used in Western European regions and Japan. In

2019, it produced maximum revenues in Apheresis market majorly due to its maximum use in

hospitals.

On the basis of methods, the market is divided into:

Automated Blood Collection

Therapeutic Apheresis

It is done by extracting individual components such as platelets or plasma from the blood of the

donor. In therapy, the purpose is to remove the defective disease-causing cells from the body of

the patient. The rising instances of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, blood cancer etc

are key factors in the rise of apheresis markets.

Based on region, the market is divided among four key regions of:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest share of the apheresis equipment market in as it has one of the

world’s advanced healthcare facilities and high healthcare expenditure. The Asian Pacific

regional market is expected to grow in the period due to the increase in the diseases requiring

blood transfusion and the growing market and infrastructure for healthcare facilities. Also, the

government expenditure on healthcare is expected to rise especially in India which aims at

bringing it to 2.5 % in 2025.

However, there is much scope of improvement globally as the initial investment in this market is

high and its maintenance cost is high. Nevertheless, we see the market is booming with key

providers operating in the global apheresis market include:

Kaneka Corporation

LMB Technologie GmbH

Medica S.p.a

Miltenyi Biotec

The market is highly competitive due to advancing technology, various global government

initiatives to generate knowledge, and various companies deploying strategies to commercialize

their products.

