Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market
by Type (Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic), Animal (Poultry,
Porcine, Livestock, Aquaculture, and Others), By Geography
(North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) Global Opportunity
Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026
The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are type of chemicals and drugs
which enhance the growth of animals. Majorly these enhancers help to digest food more
effectively and enable animals to grow faster which improves the productivity of the animals. In
addition to this these chemicals and drugs provide protection against various type of microbial
diseases among animals.
Research Methodology:
The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market has been analyzed by
utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with
an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral
part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of
primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric
estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of
primary participants is given below:
Primary Participant Share34%31%19%16%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World24%25%51%COMPANYTier 1Teir 2Teir 3
Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is growing rapidly due to
increasing focus on poultry, livestock and agriculture sector across the world. Globally these
drugs are used as growth supplements for the animals’ weight increase. These supplements also
increase the productivity of the animals by increasing the production of milk ruminants. The
global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is driven by growing
consumption of meat across the world and increasing disposable income of the people. In
addition to this the growing population across the world also fuel the demand for food from
animal sources.
The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report include various
segments including
Animal Type
o Poultry
o Swine,
o Livestock
o Aquatic animals
o Other animals
Type of Drug/Chemicals
o Antibiotics
o Non-Antibiotics
Prebiotics & Probiotics
Phytogenics
Feed Enzymes
Hormones
Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Rest of World
In the animal type segment, the poultry segment accounted largest market share in animal
growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to increasing demand for meat and
egg, and advanced diet plans in poultry farming.
Further, based on the type of chemical/drug segment the non-antibiotic segment accounted
largest share in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to its
economic benefits, wide range of substances, environmental sustainability and increasing
regulations on antibiotics and hormones.
Moreover, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market segmented by four
regions including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Further the regional analysis
includes country level analysis for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Asia
Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market due to high population as well as large
number of animal product companies in this region. North America is accounted second largest
share in the market due to increasing awareness about animal growth and performance
enhancers and increase in livestock population.
Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market: Geographic Distribution (2020)North AmericaXX.X%Asia PacificXX.X%EuropeXX.X%RoWXX.X%Stringent guideline on usage in North America is predicted to restrain the market growth.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with high cattle breeding for its byproduct, and presence of several animal producing countries with favorable government regulationsEurope is projected to register highest growth during the forecasting period with increasing meat production in the European countries.
Globally the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are growing at CAGR
of ~6.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. There are two major factors are driving the
market such as increasing research and development practices to develop antibiotics &
hormones and non-antibiotic growth enhancers, and rise in climate change and animal
epidemics.
Globally these animal growth promoters and performance enhancers plays an important role in
agricultural sector due increasing income from the livestock and poultry farming. Which
increase the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the
stringent government rules and regulations in some regions for animal growth promoters and
performance enhancers hinders the demand for animal growth promoters and performance
enhancers.
The report also includes the analysis of major players in the animal growth promoters and
performance enhancers market. Some of the major players consists of:
Elanco Animal Health Inc
Royal DSM N.V
Cargill, Inc
Merck & Co., Inc
Alltech, Inc
Vetoquinol
Bupo Animal Health
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Chr. Hansen
Novus International, Inc
Erber AG
Kemin Industries
Associated British Foods PLC
Nutreco, Erber AG
BASF SE
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Land O’lakes, Inc
Lallemand Inc.
Lack of awareness among end-users about animal growth promoters & performance enhancers
is the major challenges for the market. However, the increasing investment in research and
development activities for the development of natural growth promoters & performance
enhancers give new opportunities for the market players in the animal growth promoters and
performance enhancers market to solidify their presence. This report will help the market
players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic need of the end-
users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.
The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic
strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint
ventures of the key players
This report also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the
leading players
The report will also help the research organization of Animal Growth Promoters and
Performance Enhancers to support their drug discovery and development activities
Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the
market across four major regions