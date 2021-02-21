Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

by Type (Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic), Animal (Poultry,

Porcine, Livestock, Aquaculture, and Others), By Geography

(North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) Global Opportunity

Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are type of chemicals and drugs

which enhance the growth of animals. Majorly these enhancers help to digest food more

effectively and enable animals to grow faster which improves the productivity of the animals. In

addition to this these chemicals and drugs provide protection against various type of microbial

diseases among animals.

Research Methodology:

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market has been analyzed by

utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with

an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral

part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of

primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric

estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of

primary participants is given below:

Primary Participant Share34%31%19%16%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World24%25%51%COMPANYTier 1Teir 2Teir 3

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is growing rapidly due to

increasing focus on poultry, livestock and agriculture sector across the world. Globally these

drugs are used as growth supplements for the animals’ weight increase. These supplements also

increase the productivity of the animals by increasing the production of milk ruminants. The

global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is driven by growing

consumption of meat across the world and increasing disposable income of the people. In

addition to this the growing population across the world also fuel the demand for food from

animal sources.

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report include various

segments including

Animal Type

o Poultry

o Swine,

o Livestock

o Aquatic animals

o Other animals

Type of Drug/Chemicals

o Antibiotics

o Non-Antibiotics

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Phytogenics

Feed Enzymes

Hormones

Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Rest of World

In the animal type segment, the poultry segment accounted largest market share in animal

growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to increasing demand for meat and

egg, and advanced diet plans in poultry farming.

Further, based on the type of chemical/drug segment the non-antibiotic segment accounted

largest share in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to its

economic benefits, wide range of substances, environmental sustainability and increasing

regulations on antibiotics and hormones.

Moreover, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market segmented by four

regions including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Further the regional analysis

includes country level analysis for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Asia

Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market due to high population as well as large

number of animal product companies in this region. North America is accounted second largest

share in the market due to increasing awareness about animal growth and performance

enhancers and increase in livestock population.

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market: Geographic Distribution (2020)North AmericaXX.X%Asia PacificXX.X%EuropeXX.X%RoWXX.X%Stringent guideline on usage in North America is predicted to restrain the market growth.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with high cattle breeding for its byproduct, and presence of several animal producing countries with favorable government regulationsEurope is projected to register highest growth during the forecasting period with increasing meat production in the European countries.

Globally the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are growing at CAGR

of ~6.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. There are two major factors are driving the

market such as increasing research and development practices to develop antibiotics &

hormones and non-antibiotic growth enhancers, and rise in climate change and animal

epidemics.

Globally these animal growth promoters and performance enhancers plays an important role in

agricultural sector due increasing income from the livestock and poultry farming. Which

increase the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the

stringent government rules and regulations in some regions for animal growth promoters and

performance enhancers hinders the demand for animal growth promoters and performance

enhancers.

The report also includes the analysis of major players in the animal growth promoters and

performance enhancers market. Some of the major players consists of:

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Royal DSM N.V

Cargill, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Alltech, Inc

Vetoquinol

Bupo Animal Health

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Chr. Hansen

Novus International, Inc

Erber AG

Kemin Industries

Associated British Foods PLC

Nutreco, Erber AG

BASF SE

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Land O’lakes, Inc

Lallemand Inc.

Lack of awareness among end-users about animal growth promoters & performance enhancers

is the major challenges for the market. However, the increasing investment in research and

development activities for the development of natural growth promoters & performance

enhancers give new opportunities for the market players in the animal growth promoters and

performance enhancers market to solidify their presence. This report will help the market

players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic need of the end-

users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic

strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint

ventures of the key players

This report also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the

leading players

The report will also help the research organization of Animal Growth Promoters and

Performance Enhancers to support their drug discovery and development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the

market across four major regions

