Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2024

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2024

Overview:

The cybersecurity industry is among the fastest growing industries’ which provide tremendous economic opportunities but face continuous evolving cyber terrorism and data breaches targeting various sectors’ especially government’ BFSI’ energy & utilities’ and education among many others. With the business operations increasingly relying on the Internet and networks’ cybersecurity is becoming a major concern. With more and more number of systems being connected’ making the lateral movement and compromising the systems by malicious codes are becoming easy for attackers’ which can cause more damage to the organizations as well as their customers.

APTs are the most prolonged cyberattacks with the purpose of stealing sensitive and confidential information from the targeted organization. Combating the APT requires a continuous effort and combination of various tools and techniques for performing tasks more rapidly and efficiently. APT protection solutions’ by combining multiple tools and techniques’ help the targeted organization in responding to threats more quickly’ actively’ and effectively.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research’ the global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $16.2 billion by 2024. There are significant growth opportunities for the APT protection market due to various factors such as improving the visibility and control across the organization network’ reducing the business risks by preventing and responding to APT attacks’ and securing the highly confidential and sensitive information from being stolen by the attackers. According to several recent surveys’ more than 65% of the security breaches worldwide were discovered months after the incident. Hence’ detecting the APT attacks at the right time enables organizations to prevent financial losses and damage to the brand name.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors’ portfolio’ blogs’ whitepapers’ and vendor presentations. Thus’ the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets’ solutions’ services’ and verticals.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the advanced persistent threat protection market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market’ and as a result’ the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions’ collaborations & partnerships’ joint ventures’ and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors’ profile’ which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM Corporation’ Cisco’ Palo Alto Networks’ Trend Micro’ Symantec Corporation’ FireEye’ Forcepoint’ SecureWorks’ McAfee’ and Fortinet among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D.

IBM’ Cisco’ Symantec’ and Palo Alto Networks are the key players in the advanced persistent threat protection market. In 2017′ IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions’ LLC for adding capabilities to the company’s security portfolio. In 2018′ Cisco acquired Duo Security to expand its cloud and security capabilities. Symantec’ in 2018′ acquired Javelin Networks for enhancing its endpoint security business. Palo Alto Networks’ in 2017′ acquired LightCyber Ltd.’ for adding behavioral analytics in the offerings for enhancing the functionality of the platform.

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends’ current scenario’ initiatives taken by the government’ and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the advanced persistent threat protection market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and stringent government regulations. The governments of the US and Canada are witnessing more than 12% of the rise in cybercrimes on a yearly basis. The governments in these countries are investing heavily in the cybersecurity and making compliance standards for preventing APTs in a proactive manner. In the US’ the present compliance standard has made it compulsory for organizations to have IT security solutions’ which contain security information and event management (SIEM).

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced persistent threat protection market. APT protection solutions increase the visibility and control across the organization IT environment’ including the network and all endpoints’ which is vital for preventing APTs. By protecting against the APTs’ the organizations can enhance the security of themselves as well as their customers. APT protection solutions help in monitoring the network’ preventing the intrusions’ and detecting the anomaly. APT protection solutions help organizations across various verticals in combating against these advanced threats by providing the layered security approach. The report discusses the market in terms of solutions’ services’ verticals’ and regions. Further’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM Corporation’ Cisco’ Palo Alto Networks’ Trend Micro’ Symantec Corporation’ FireEye’ Forcepoint’ SecureWorks’ McAfee’ and Fortinet among many others

