Pigments Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Pigments Market – Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2023

The growing demand for organic pigments owing to growing awareness is fostering the global pigments market growth. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products’ which can open new paths of applications.

Research Methodology

The pigments market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

The increasing health concerns and health awareness is leading the customers to be more cautious about goods being used and has also led customers to incline more towards organic pigments. The inclination is helping the overall pigments market to grow. The changing scenario of economies along with increase in per capita income has improved the purchasing ability and that leads customers to buy the premium organic pigments which are costlier than the synthetic pigments.

The increasing demand from end use applications such as’ paints & coatings’ plastics’ textile and printing ink are helping the market grow. Colors play a major role in the goods provided as they are appealing to the eyes and the growing preferences for aesthetics is leading towards the pigment market growth. Also’ the increased growth in application market will fuel the market to grow alongside.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market owing to factors like booming economy’ increasing investments’ improving infrastructure’ and growing population. The continuous efforts of the manufacturer to innovate and come up with products more effective and efficient is fueling the R&D efforts. The manufacturers have to keep upgrading and innovating in order to survive in the competitive market. Few of the prominent companies operating in the pigments market include BASF’ LANXESS’ Clariant’ Huntsman and Merck.

Types:

o Organic

o Inorganic

o Synthetic

Applications:

o Paints & Coatings

o Textile

o Printing Inks

o Plastics

o Leather

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Key Players Covered in the Report

BASF’ LANXESS’ Clariant’ Huntsman’ and Merck PPG Industries’ AkzoNobel’ Ingredion’ PepsiCo’ and Sakata Inx Corporation.

