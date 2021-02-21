Audio analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2024

Global Audio Analytics Market – Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2024

There are several industries where audio analytics can have a positive impact. Some of the major areas where audio analytics could be deployed are contact/support centres’ BFSI’ retail and eCommerce’ telecom and IT’ and healthcare. With its implementation’ the industries can reduce the overall business process cost by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes’ thus resulting in enhanced customer’s experience.

Global audio analytics market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. Avaya’ NICE’ and Verint are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint’ however small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market’ the global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

According to Infoholic Research’ the global audio analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The aim of this report is to define’ describe’ and forecast the audio analytics market on the basis of segments’ which includes type’ component’ end-user’ and regions. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information’ data analysis’ and insights about the market’ development’ and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

The global audio analytics market is categorized based on four segments – type’ component’ end-user’ and regions.

o By Type includes Speech’ Voice’ and Others

o By Component includes Search Engine’ Indexing’ Analysis and Query’ Reporting and Visualization

o By End-User includes Contact/support centres’ BFSI’ Telecom & IT’ Retail & eCommerce’ Healthcare’ and Others

o Regions include Americas’ EMEA’ and APAC (Americas include North America and Latin America; EMEA includes Europe’ Middle East and Africa; APAC include East Asia’ South Asia’ South-East Asia’ and Oceania)

> The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile’ which includes financial status’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ business strategies’ and views.

> The report covers the competitive landscape’ which includes M&A’ joint ventures & collaborations’ and competitor comparison analysis.

> In the vendor profile section’ for companies that are privately held’ the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

The key players offering audio analytics solutions across the globe include:

> Avaya

> Genesys

> NICE

> SESTEK

> Verint

Some of the other prominent players in the audio analytics market include:

> CallMiner

> Sound Intelligence

> Yactraq Online

