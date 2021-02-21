qPCR and dPCR Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Global qPCR and dPCR Market 2019-2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global qPCR and dPCR market – By Technology Type (qPCR and dPCR)’ By Product Type (Instruments’ Reagents & Consumables’ and Software & Services)’ By Application (Clinical Diagnostics’ Biomedical Research’ and Others)’ By End Users (Hospitals & Laboratories’ Pharmaceutical Companies’ Academics’ and Others)’ By Region (North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global qPCR and dPCR Market Research

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global qPCR and dPCR market will grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and development in technology with the introduction of highly sensitive’ robust’ and reliable systems in the market. The market is fueled by rising demand for qPCR and dPCR in genetic and molecular testing’ increasing private investment and funds’ and increasing demand for biomarker-based tests.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR273

The market continues to grow and is one of the most widely used technology for the quantification of nucleic acid. The advanced technology has made the device simple’ fast’ and accurate. Vendors are focusing towards new product launches and targeting towards end-user’s perspective. The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales of Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Qiagen N.V.’ Abbott Laboratories’ Danaher Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

According to Infoholic Research analysis’ North America accounted for the largest share of the global qPCR and dPCR market in 2018. The increased usage of PCR in proteomics & genomics’ advanced technologies such as qPCR and PCR-based laboratory developed tests for rare genetic diseases’ cancers’ and infectious diseases are driving the market in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.

By Product Type:

> Instruments

> Reagents and Consumables

> Software and Services

In 2018′ the reagents and consumables segment occupied the largest share due to its advanced features and specialty-based operations. Many companies are focusing on providing even software services. In March 2017′ ThermoFisher Scientific acquired Core Informatics’ a provider of cloud-based platform supporting scientific data management.

By Applications:

> Clinical Diagnostics

> Biomedical Research

> Others

In 2018′ the biomedical research accounted the maximum share followed by the clinical diagnostics. The successful completion of Human genome project has driven the growth of qPCR and dPCR market.

By Technology Type:

> Qualitative PCR

> Digital PCR

qPCR has become the standard method for quantification of gene expression. Its high sensitivity’ large dynamic range’ and accuracy has led to the development of numerous applications with an increasing number of samples to be analyzed.

By End Users:

> Hospitals and Laboratories

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Academics

> Others

In 2018′ academics segment gained the highest market share for qPCR and dPCR market due to increased use of technology in the field of research.

By Regions:

> North America

> Europe

> APAC

> ROW

The market is dominated by North America’ followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The major share of the North America market is from the US due to the quick adoption of new and advanced technologies.

qPCR and dPCR Market Research Competitive Analysis – The PCR is a matured technology’ innovation in the instruments’ reagents’ and software is essential to maintain their market position. However’ this doesn’t signify lack of improvement in both instruments and reagents. Superior sensitivity’ improved multiplexing’ better cDNA synthesis’ and greater projectivity are the major features looked upon by the end-users of the market.

Merger and acquisition have been major strategy followed by key players in the market to maintain their leadership in the market. In 2016′ Thermo Fisher Scientific deployed around $5.5 billion on acquisitions. This is expected to increase the offerings and strategic positioning of the company. The company increased its Life Sciences Solutions business by acquiring Affymetrix. In early 2017′ Bio-Rad Laboratories’ leader in digital PCR acquired RainDance Technologies’ the fastest growing company in dPCR and liquid biopsy markets.

Key vendors:

> Thermo Fisher Scientific

> Bio-Rad Laboratories

> Danaher Corp.

> Agilent Technologies’ Inc.

> Qiagen N.V.

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche

> Abbott Laboratories

> Promega Corp.

> Eppendorf AG

> BioMerieux S.A.

> Merck KGaA

Key competitive facts –

> The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition’ rapid advancements in technology’ and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

> The requirement of high investment for the installation of the qPCR and specially the dPCR instruments are hampering the growth of the market.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of qPCR and dPCR market. Thus’ the key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives towards the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals’ and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

> Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data

> Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of qPCR and dPCR industry

> Factors influencing the growth of qPCR and dPCR market

> In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure play vendors

> Prediction analysis of qPCR and dPCR industry in both developed and developing regions

> Key insights related to major segments of the qPCR and dPCR market

> Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR273

Key Stakeholders –

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Key Players Covered in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

Agilent Technologies’ Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Promega Corp.

Eppendorf AG

BioMerieux S.A.

Merck KGaA

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/