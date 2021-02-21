Global 3D Sensor Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Highlights

The global 3D sensor market is growing rapidly mainly due to the increasing applications of these sensors in some of the fast-growing industries such as automotive, electronics, gaming, and medical device manufacturing, among others. Over the past couple of years, 3D sensors have garnered huge popularity due to their ability to detect the size, shape, and distance of an object or objects within their field of vision.

The uses of 3D sensors in the industrial robots that automate tasks in mass production environments have been proven beneficial. With the help of 3D sensors, these robots can work for longer hours with a high level of speed and repeatability, which significantly increases product quality and productivity while minimizing the manufacturing costs. Such factors are commutatively escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the enormous growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global 3D Sensor Market is projected to register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 27.88% throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The increasing integration of these sensors in vehicles defines the market landscape for the 3D sensors.

Additional factors that help boost the growth of the market include the rising adoption of 3D sensing technology in virtual reality applications and gaming, the increasing demand for high-end security and surveillance products, and the growing demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets.

Simultaneously, 3D sensors are also used by engineers and architects for designing a 3D model based on 2D data. Also, the 3D sensors are increasingly being implemented for 3D sensing for automotive control functions & logistics. Moreover, substantial investments in research and development of 3D sensing by various key players are impacting the growth in the market.

