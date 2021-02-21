Global Thermal Management Market Research Report 2024

Thermal Management Market – Overview

The changing demand for various smartphones, laptops and tablets is boosting the growth of the thermal management market. Also, factors such as operational efficiency and usage of various synthetic cooling methods are projected to propel the growth of the thermal management market. The companies are investing in chip cooling solutions. Various manufacturers are working on new technological cooling solutions such as heat transfer technologies and thermodynamics. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The global Thermal Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 15 billion by the end of 2023 with 7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the global thermal management market include- API Heat Transfer (U.S.), AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Jaro Thermal (U.S.), LAIRD PLC (U.K.), LORD Corporation (U.S.) and HEATEX AB (U.S.) among others.

Thermal Managements Marketing: Segmental Analysis

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into components, devices, end-users and region.

