Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Antiviral drugs are medicines that decrease the ability of flu viruses to reproduce. when used as directed, antiviral drugs may help reduce the duration of flu.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Antiviral Drugs market in 2020.The new crown epidemic will raise market awareness in the field of antiviral drugs.

In February 2020, Failover was used in China for experimental treatment of COVID-19. Due to the continuation of COVID-19, the use of related antiviral drugs such as Interferon Alfa, lopinavir, ribavirin, and ribavirin will be greatly increased.

This report mainly analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Antiviral Drugs industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Antiviral Drugs YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 56 billion in 2019. The market size of Antiviral Drugs will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players include Novartis, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, CHITAI TIANQING, Cosunter Pharmaceutical and Qingfeng Pharmaceutical, etc.

Base on drug types, Influenza Drugs is primarily segmented into Nucleos(t)ide Analogues, Direct-acting Antiviral Dgents (DAAs) and Interferon Alfa, etc.

Antiviral drugs are mainly used for the treatment of common viral diseases in humans, mainly including the following categories: Hepatitis, HIV / AIDS, Herpes, Influenza and Others.

In 2019, the major application of antiviral drugs are Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS Therapeutics, accounted about more than 73% in the market. Before 2016, the global antiviral drug market maintained rapid growth in the field of hepatitis C. After 2016, the growth rate has slowed down. Since 2018, HIV drugs have become the main category to maintain the overall market growth of antiviral drugs. The rapid growth of antiviral drugs is partly due to the increasing trend of influenza virus epidemics in recent years, and partly due to the increased use of antiviral drugs.

Antiviral drugs in China are mainly hepatitis B indications. Among them, entecavir is the main treatment drug. However, due to price cuts and other policies, tenofovir, propofol and tenofovir have continued to increase.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the reverse transcriptase inhibitors to dominate the antiviral drugs market during the forecast period. These are compounds that are used to inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme. The capability of this enzyme to catalyze the process of conversion of viral RNA into DNA, to infect the healthy host cell and replicate it is the key contributor to the growth of this segment in the hiv treatment drugs market.

The research report studies the Antiviral Drugs market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Antiviral Drugs market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Antiviral Drugs market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Antiviral Drugs market: Segment Analysis

The global Antiviral Drugs market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Antiviral Drugs market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Antiviral Drugs market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Immune System Modulators

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hepatitis Therapeutics

HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

Herpes Therapeutics

Influenza Therapeutics

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Antiviral Drugs market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Antiviral Drugs key manufacturers in this market include:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie

