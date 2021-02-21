Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems SMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems SMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Continenta
Synaptics Incorporated
Visteon
Harman
Qualcomm
NXP Semiconductors
Eyesight Technologies
Softkinetic
Omek Interactive
Cognitec System
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Touch Based System
Touchless System
Market segment by Application, split into
Multimedia/infotainment/navigation
Lighting systems
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.