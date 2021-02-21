Global Dried Pea ProteinSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Dried Pea ProteinSMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Pea protein is a high-purity protein that is quenched from peas using low temperature and low pressure technology. Pea protein contains all the amino acids necessary for the human body. It is a complete protein and is a good choice for vegetarians to add protein. Pea protein is divided into dry pea protein and wet pea protein according to form. Pea powder extracted in powder form is dry pea protein, and the dry pea protein occupies a dominant position in the market. Compared to conventional protein sources, textured dried pea protein is relatively sustainable and provides enhanced functionality, increasing its range of applications.

The global Dried Pea Protein market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Dried Pea Protein volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Pea Protein market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Dried Pea Protein market is segmented into

Isolates

Mixture

Segment by Application

Meat substitutes

Functional foods

Snacks

Beverages

Bakery products

Global Dried Pea Protein Market: Regional Analysis

The Dried Pea Protein market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Dried Pea Protein market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Dried Pea Protein Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Dried Pea Protein market include:

Rouquette Freres

Puris Foods

Ingredeion

Emsland Group

Fenchem

DuPont

