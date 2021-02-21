Global Digital 3D Printing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

he market report “Global Digital 3D Printing Market 2020” offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for Industry across the different regions.

Digital 3D Printing Market Analysis

Global digital 3D printing market is witnessing a constant rise in its revenues, mainly due to the rising adoption of 3D printing technology across industries. Some of the digital 3d printing market trends include the rapidly evolving 3D printing technology and increasing applications of this technology in the healthcare industry. 3D printing technologies have not only improved practices in the medical field but have also empowered manufacturers of medical devices and researchers, proving their worth in dental & orthodontic treatments, orthopedic implants, tissue engineering, and drug development.

The technology perceives a vast market demand that leads to increasing the size of the market on the global front. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global digital 3D printing market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 5,214.8 MN by 2025, registering 20.54% CAGR a throughout the forecast period (2019 – 2025). Rising advances in the digital 3D printing technology led by the rising R&D funding & initiatives of public-private sectors are the major growth drivers contributing to the growth of the market.

Advantages that technology offers are boosting its application rate in the 3D printing market. Besides, the rising popularity of 3D printing technology among end-users is expected to push the market growth in the upcoming years. On the other hand, factors such as the lack of expertise and knowledge about the technology are acting as major growth impeders for the growth of the digital 3D printing industry.

Also, the slow adoption of the digital 3D printing technology is inhibiting the market growth extensively, especially in the developing regions such as the APAC and MEA. However, the situation is expected to improve dramatically over the assessment period.

Digital 3D Printing Market – Segments

The analysis is segmented into six main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Component: System/Device and Software/Services

By Material: Polymers, Metal & Alloy, Ceramics, and others.

By Technology: Stereo Lithography, Deposition Modeling, Laser Sintering Jetting Technology, Electron Beam Melting, and others.

By Applications: Dental (Clear Aligners, Dental Implants, Endosteal Implants, Sub-Periosteal Implants, Dentures Crowns & Bridges, others) Prosthetics (Prosthetics implants, Hip Disarticulation, Lower Limb/Extremity Componentry, Finger Splints, others), Orthopedics, Medical Components, Tissue Engineering (Bone & Cartilage Scaffolds, Ligament & Tendon Scaffolds, others), Hearing Aids, Drug Screening, and others.

By End User : Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics & Laboratories (Offices), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World

Global Digital 3D Printing Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global digital 3D printing market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of established market players in the region and the augmenting demand for the digital 3D printing technology. Besides, medical device companies in the region, alongside the rising prevalence of diseases and increased adoption of medical devices in the treatment foster the growth of the market.

Moreover, digital 3D printing market trends, such as increasing advances and adoption of the technology is expected to drive the market growth further. Furthermore, the well-established 3D printing manufacturing industries in the region are substantiating the growth in the market excellently. In 2018, the US market held the largest share in the North American digital 3D printing market.

Europe stands second in the global digital 3D printing market, heading with the favorable government initiatives for the development of the technology. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the presence of well-established medical device industries in Germany, the UK, and France influence the regional market growth. The size of the digital 3D printing market in European territory is estimated to increase rapidly during the assessment period.

The digital 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is growing briskly attributing to the increasing per capita health spending, geriatric populaces, and incidence of accidents. Besides, the proliferating healthcare sectors in China, Japan, India, and Australia are substantiating the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of medical devices is a dominant driving force pushing the regional market growth forward. Substantial investments to expand 3D printing capabilities in rapidly developing APAC economies such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are allowing the APAC digital 3D printing market to remain among the top leaders.

Digital 3D Printing Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the digital 3D printing market appears well-established with the presence of several notable players. Players operating in the market strive to develop new products and thus their portfolio with cost-competitive prices. They make substantial R&D investments for the development of new products & technologies and to strengthen their market presence by expanding the distribution network and regional footprints. This further allows them to form collaborations and strategic initiations such as mergers & acquisitions, and others with other players in the digital 3D printing industry.

Digital 3D Printing Market Major Players:

Players leading the global digital 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd (US), Carbon, Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), EnvisionTEC (US), ExOne (US), General Electric (US), Materialise (Europe), Micron Dental (US), and Renishaw PLC (UK), among others.

Digital 3D Printing Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

February 04, 2020 —– BellandTechnology AG (Germany), a leading chemical company, announced the completion of its acquisition of an Austria-based industrial 3D printer manufacturer – Xioneer Systems GmbH. Together with the consumables manufacturer, Xioneer Systems BellandTechnology is planning to expand its global presence on the markets for 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

