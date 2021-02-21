Global Cleanroom Technology Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Research Future has declared the expansion of the “Worldwide Cleanroom Technology Market Research Report which gives Market Size, Shares and Forecasts till 2022.

Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis

The cleanroom technology market is likely to gain traction due to the stringent regulatory standards favoring the cleanroom technology coupled with technological advancements. Additionally, the increased demand for the cleanrooms across the laboratories for development of quality biological products is driving growth of the market. Rising awareness toward the cleanliness along with effects on health4 due to presence of germs is leading to encourage adoption of the cleanroom technologies across home, hospitals, and laboratories. The above-mentioned factor is likely to augment growth of the global cleanroom technology market.

Further, the products based on the guidelines suggested by the organizations such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standardizing the devices. Additionally, the organization has suggested the country-specific standards on which the products receive the approvals. This defines the safety and quality of products; thus, the demand for these devices is likely to increase and drive the market growth.

In addition to these factors, the technology is likely to witness robust growth owing to need of protecting the medical or laboratory devices from contamination. Thus, its demand from the healthcare industry is increasing. This trend of adopting the cleanroom technology is likely to be same for next few years, which is estimated to offer most lucrative opportunities for growth in coming years.

Furthermore, the technological advancements in the cleanroom technologies is estimated to benefit the market growth. The cleanroom technology has emerged from conventional cleanrooms to modular flexible technology, which benefits the growth of the global cleanroom technology market. The other factors fueling growth of the market are quick installation, cost effectiveness, effectiveness in cleaning, and reconfiguration as per requirement.

Cleanroom Technology Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global cleanroom technology market include Ardmac Ltd, Alpiq Group, Camfil, Helapet Limited, Clean Air Products, M+W Group GmbH, Royal Imtech N.V., Nicomac Srl, Taikisha Ltd., and Simplex Isolation Systems.

Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation:

The cleanroom technology market is segmented on equipment, consumables, end user, and region.

On the basis of equipment, the cleanroom technology market report is segmented into laminar air flow, cleanroom air showers, HEPA filters, cleanroom filters, particle counters, desiccator cabinets, environmental monitoring system, cleanroom pass through systems, and others.

Based on consumables, the market report is segmented into head-caps, face masks, gloves, lab suits, wipes, footwear, disinfectants, swabs, and others.

On the basis of end user, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research laboratories, biotechnology industry, and others.

Cleanroom Technology Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the cleanroom technology market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, the Americas is estimated to remain dominant in the global cleanroom technology market in the coming period owing to the strong presence of local and international players in the region. Additionally, increasing healthcare investment coupled with presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure is encouraging adoption of cleanroom technologies and likely to drive growth of the market in the region. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the global cleanroom technology market owing to expanding interest for the exploring newer drugs to lower the hospital-associated infections.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a most lucrative CAGR owing to increasing generics coupled with patent expirations of blockbuster drugs. In addition, increase in geriatric population has augmented demand for the advanced technologies and especially the cleanroom technologies to inhibit the infection in hospitals and homes. Further, the need for the cleanroom technologies in hospitals and laboratories for cleaning the medical devices is driving growth of the global cleanroom technology market in the region. Expanding pharmaceutical industries across the region such as India and China are anticipated to propel the global cleanroom technology market in the region.

Cleanroom Technology Industry News:

October 2019, AorTech International has announced that the company is making a step toward the medical device market. Thus, the company has invested in the manufacturing of cleanroom technologies to allow implant manufacturing to commercial devices.

October 2019, AES Clean Technology – one of the global leaders in cleanroom manufacturing based in Montgomeryville, PA – announced its expansion to California.

In October 2019, Ecophon launched the acoustic solutions for hi-tech cleanrooms. This device the meets the cleanliness and air purity standards from the electronics industry.

