Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The report gives detail analysis of the “Immunofluorescence Assay Market” structure along with forecast, market size & share, different segments and developing trends of the industry.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Overview

The global immunofluorescence assay market is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed analysis of the global liquid handling system market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global liquid handling system market are assessed in detail in the report. The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global liquid handling system market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component.

The various segments and sub-segments within the global liquid handling system market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global liquid handling system market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global liquid handling system market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

Immunofluorescence assays are widely used to diagnose diseases such as cancer, HIV, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases.

Immunofluorescence assays are especially used in the detection of autoimmune diseases. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is thus likely to be a major driver for the global immunofluorescence assay market over the forecast period. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2012, about 23.5 Americans suffered from autoimmune diseases, making the category more prevalence than cancer. This is likely to be a major driver for the global immunofluorescence assay market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer is also likely to be a major driver for the global immunofluorescence assay market. Cancer has taken many lives around the world in recent years, with early diagnosis emerging as the best option for controlling the disease. This has the potential to drive the global immunofluorescence assay market at a strong growth rate over the forecast period.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global immunofluorescence assay market include Maxvision Biosciences Inc., TCS Biosciences Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Merck, Becton Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Zyagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioTek Instruments Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., BioLegend Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Abcam plc.

In November 2019, Ultivue announced the addition of a T-reg and MDSC kit to its UltiMapper multiplex immunofluorescence kit portfolio.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Segmentation:

The global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented on the basis of technique, product type, application, end use, and region.

By technique, the global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into primary (direct) immunofluorescence assays, secondary (indirect) immunofluorescence assays, and micro immunofluorescence. The secondary immunofluorescence assay segment is further sub-segmented into salt split technique, antigenic mapping method, and double staining method.

By product type, the global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into antibodies, kits and reagents, instruments, microscopes, imaging analysis systems, labeling dyes, and species product type.

By application, the global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into clinical research, clinical diagnostics, infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases, and research and development.

By end use, the global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented into biotechnology companies, hospitals and research institutes, contract research organizations, and diagnostic centers.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global immunofluorescence assay market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is the leading regional market for immunofluorescence assay due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, and the growing awareness about the same. The strong presence of leading market players and widespread adoption of advanced immunofluorescence assay techniques in North America is also likely to be a major driver for the immunofluorescence assay market in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing immunofluorescence assay market over the forecast period.

