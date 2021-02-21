Global Energy Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Market Analysis

Global Energy Drinks Industry are a discrete class of beverage that can provide the consumer with an instant boost of energy and render certain health benefits. Global Covid-19 Impact on Energy Drinks Market for growing rapidly. According to experts, the market is projected to expand at the CAGR of around 5% annually. On the other hand, the estimated revenue return rates also look pretty encouraging. The worldwide energy drinks market is climbing ladders of success at quite an astonishing pace. Since its inception, it has been the most talked about drink in the beverage industry. The chief reason for this is growing consciousness regarding health and fitness amidst the younger crowd.

Athletes have realized the benefits of energy drinks and have started resorting to them to build their stamina. This fact can be characterized as one of the major growth boosters for the market. Apart from that, even the younger generations have started turning towards these drinks to get their vigor back after undertaking hectic and tiring activities. Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns also positively influence the growth of this market.

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Energy Drinks Market are as Rock Star Inc. (U.S.), Monster Beverage Corporation (U.S.), National Beverage Corporation (U.S.), Red Bull (Austria), PepsiCo (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Arizona Beverage Company (U.S.), Cloud9 (India), Mountain Fuel Co (U.K.) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (U.S.)

Top Market Key Players & Growth Strategies

Global energy drinks industry is a highly competitive arena. New investors emerge every single day and the players involved have to be on their toes to attain maximum business.

Some of the players who have been successful in doing that for many years can be recognized as Mountain Fuel Co., Cloud9, Monster Beverage Corporation and National Beverage Corporation. These players resort to certain set growth strategies like acquisitions and mergers, strategic expansion of business and investment in research and development activities.

Industry Segmentation

Market Research Future’s research report on ‘energy drinks market’ has an entire section that is dedicated to segmental analysis. Here are some of the snippets of that portion of the report:

By Sales Channels – Sport Nutrition Chains, Mass Merchandiser, Convenience Store, Vending, Supermarkets and Drug Stores.

By Product Type – Protein Drinks, Low Carbs, Sugar-Free and Energy Shots.

By Packaging – Cartons, cans, bottles, and others.

By Ingredient Types – Fruit Extracts, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Caffeine and Amino Acids.

Regional Analysis

Global energy drinks industry has its reach across the entire world. Some of the regions where its presence is observed majorly can be recognized as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Europe comes second in line after North America and accounts for the second largest market share. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand during the forecast period and attain a considerable amount of success.

The research analysts of Market Research Future carried out an extensive research on the ongoing regional growth trends of the aforementioned regions and they concluded that North America governs the market in terms of geographies. The credit for the success of this region goes to certain factors like rising health awareness and the immense need for energy drinks.

