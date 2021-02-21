Global Pet Food Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1525

Market Scenario

The global Pet Food Market is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness among consumers about digestive disorders, healthier lifestyle, high energy level, healthy weight, and longer lifespan for their pets.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Pet Food Market Report that envisages enormous growth in this market between 2018 and 2027. This report estimates the market size and analyzes the driving factors along with restraints and growth potential of the market. Profiling the key players in the market, this report analyzes company strategies, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and research and development (R & D). Restraints like strict laws related to pet care to ensure curbs on animal abuse and scarcity of ingredients are likely to slow down the growth of the market.

The global pet food market has been segmented on the basis of application, nutrition type, type, and lastly, region. Based on the application, this market has been segmented into aquatic, birds, cats, dogs, reptiles, small pets, and others. Aquatic pets are water-based creatures like fishes, frogs, and some amphibians. Reptiles are creatures that lay eggs. For example, lizards. Small pets are small sized animals like rats, rabbits, and chinchillas. On the basis of nutrition type, the global pet food market is segmented as fat, fiber, protein, & others.

By type the market segmentation covers, dry food, canned food, semi-moist food, and others. Example of dry food is dog biscuits. Canned food examples cover, canned chicken, tunas, savory stew, etc. Semi-moist pet food is mostly for dogs. It contains about 60-65% water by weight. This makes it more expensive per energy calorie than dry food. Semi-moist dog food generally contains more sugar and salt than either dry or canned dog food. Relevant examples include red meat, hearty stew, and patties of moisturized dog food.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for pet food due to high population and some cultures believing that having pets in-house to be a good omen. In the Asia Pacific, many imported food items are purchased by people as they are believed to be of higher quality. In the Asia Pacific, many people are adopting foreign breed pets. To maintain those pets, many times high-quality pet food with more protein is required.

Key Players

The key players in the global pet food market include Big Heart Pet Brands (USA), Blue Buffalo (USA), Deuerer (Germany), Diamond Pet Foods (USA), Heristo AG (Germany), Hill’s Pet Nutrition (USA), Mars Petcare Inc. (Russia), Nestlé Purina PetCare (USA), Spectrum Brands (USA), United Pet Group (USA), and Unicharm Corp (Japan).

