Global Alginates Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Market Overview

Alginates are a group of viscous polysaccharides derived from brown seaweeds and produced as an extracellular matrix by some bacterial species. Traditionally, Alginates have been used as thickeners, emulsifiers and stabilising agents in a number of food applications. A number of new food applications are emerging for Alginates, based on their unique biochemical and biophysical properties.

Alginates Market Size are a biomaterial that has found numerous applications in biomedical science and engineering due to its favourable properties, including biocompatibility and ease of gelation. Alginates hydrogels have been particularly attractive in wound healing, drug delivery, and tissue engineering applications to date, as these gels retain structural similarity to the extracellular matrices in tissues and can be manipulated to play several critical roles.

Key Players

CP Kelco,

Ingredients Solutions Inc.,

Cargill Foods,

Linyi Viho Chem Co., Ltd.,

Foodchem International Corporation,

Qingdao Tocean Chemical Co., Ltd

Competitive Analysis

The Alginates market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These key players compete based on pricing, and product innovation. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Manufacturers are striving to find ways to reduce raw material prices. Raw material suppliers apply the power to determine prices of raw materials, which has an impact on the business.

Market – Segments

The Alginates Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation On the basis of Application: Comprises Food and Beverages, Biofuels, Textile Industry, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals and others.

Segmentation On the basis of Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segmentation On the basis of Type: Comprises Laminaria, Macrocystis, Ascophyllum, Lessonia, Durvillaea, Ecklonia and others.

Market Synopsis

Alginate is used for substrate of colour paste when applying patterns to print fabrics, scarf, towel, etc. Use of alginate for printing of cotton, jute, rayon is mandatory. Alginate, a seaweed extract, is safer and easier to be decomposed compared with other substrate for textile printing and gives easier wastewater disposal. Alginate is used for the production of welding rod, as a binder of flux.

Regional Analysis

North-America dominated the market for Alginates in terms of demand with the largest market share, accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow further over its previous growth records by 2027; Asia-Pacific is the growing market for Alginates market and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2016 to 2027.

