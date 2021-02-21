Auto-Injectors Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson

“

The report titled Global Auto-Injectors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Auto-Injectors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Auto-Injectors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Auto-Injectors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Auto-Injectors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Auto-Injectors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Auto-Injectors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Auto-Injectors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Auto-Injectors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Auto-Injectors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Auto-Injectors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Auto-Injectors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Biogen Idec, Bayer, Meridian (Pfizer), Ypsomed Holding, Kaleo, Inc., Owen Mumford, Antares Pharma, Inc., Medeca Pharma AB

Market Segmentation by Product: Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors



Market Segmentation by Application: Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others



The Auto-Injectors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Auto-Injectors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Auto-Injectors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Auto-Injectors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Auto-Injectors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Auto-Injectors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Auto-Injectors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Auto-Injectors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Auto-Injectors Market Overview

1.1 Auto-Injectors Product Scope

1.2 Auto-Injectors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Disposable Auto-Injectors

1.2.3 Reusable Auto-Injectors

1.3 Auto-Injectors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Anaphylaxis

1.3.3 Multiple Sclerosis

1.3.4 Rheumatoid Arthritis

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Auto-Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Auto-Injectors Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Auto-Injectors Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Auto-Injectors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Auto-Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Auto-Injectors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Auto-Injectors Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Auto-Injectors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Auto-Injectors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Auto-Injectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Auto-Injectors as of 2020)

3.4 Global Auto-Injectors Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Auto-Injectors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Auto-Injectors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Auto-Injectors Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Auto-Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Auto-Injectors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Auto-Injectors Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Auto-Injectors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Auto-Injectors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Auto-Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Auto-Injectors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Auto-Injectors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Auto-Injectors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Auto-Injectors Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Auto-Injectors Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Auto-Injectors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Auto-Injectors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Auto-Injectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto-Injectors Business

12.1 Mylan

12.1.1 Mylan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mylan Business Overview

12.1.3 Mylan Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mylan Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.1.5 Mylan Recent Development

12.2 BD

12.2.1 BD Corporation Information

12.2.2 BD Business Overview

12.2.3 BD Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BD Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.2.5 BD Recent Development

12.3 Johnson & Johnson

12.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.4 Amgen Inc.

12.4.1 Amgen Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Amgen Inc. Business Overview

12.4.3 Amgen Inc. Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Amgen Inc. Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.4.5 Amgen Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Eli Lilly

12.5.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview

12.5.3 Eli Lilly Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eli Lilly Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.5.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

12.6 Biogen Idec

12.6.1 Biogen Idec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Biogen Idec Business Overview

12.6.3 Biogen Idec Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Biogen Idec Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.6.5 Biogen Idec Recent Development

12.7 Bayer

12.7.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bayer Business Overview

12.7.3 Bayer Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bayer Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.7.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.8 Meridian (Pfizer)

12.8.1 Meridian (Pfizer) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meridian (Pfizer) Business Overview

12.8.3 Meridian (Pfizer) Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meridian (Pfizer) Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.8.5 Meridian (Pfizer) Recent Development

12.9 Ypsomed Holding

12.9.1 Ypsomed Holding Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ypsomed Holding Business Overview

12.9.3 Ypsomed Holding Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ypsomed Holding Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.9.5 Ypsomed Holding Recent Development

12.10 Kaleo, Inc.

12.10.1 Kaleo, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kaleo, Inc. Business Overview

12.10.3 Kaleo, Inc. Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kaleo, Inc. Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.10.5 Kaleo, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Owen Mumford

12.11.1 Owen Mumford Corporation Information

12.11.2 Owen Mumford Business Overview

12.11.3 Owen Mumford Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Owen Mumford Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.11.5 Owen Mumford Recent Development

12.12 Antares Pharma, Inc.

12.12.1 Antares Pharma, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Antares Pharma, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Antares Pharma, Inc. Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Antares Pharma, Inc. Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.12.5 Antares Pharma, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Medeca Pharma AB

12.13.1 Medeca Pharma AB Corporation Information

12.13.2 Medeca Pharma AB Business Overview

12.13.3 Medeca Pharma AB Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Medeca Pharma AB Auto-Injectors Products Offered

12.13.5 Medeca Pharma AB Recent Development

13 Auto-Injectors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Auto-Injectors Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Auto-Injectors

13.4 Auto-Injectors Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Auto-Injectors Distributors List

14.3 Auto-Injectors Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Auto-Injectors Market Trends

15.2 Auto-Injectors Drivers

15.3 Auto-Injectors Market Challenges

15.4 Auto-Injectors Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

