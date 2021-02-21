Global Anatomic PathologyMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Segmental Analysis

The Anatomic Pathology Market Size is segmented on the basis of type, region, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into consumable, instruments, and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into disease diagnostic for diseases such as lymphoma, cancer and others, drug discovery and developments. The market segmentation on the basis of end users comprises of clinical office laboratories, hospitals, physician office laboratory, and others. The regions that are a part of the market are Middle East, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa.

Anatomic Pathology Market – Overview

The renewed focus on Global Anatomic Pathology Market Trends is linked to a deeper focus on better understanding bodily functions as well as the impact of various diseases on the body. Market reports associated to the healthcare industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is projected to earn about USD 22 billion approximately in the duration of the forecast period.

The availability of better laboratory and pathological services is increasing the pace of growth of the market. The benefit extended by anatomic pathology in understanding the effect of diseases helps doctors and pharma companies to understand the impact of the disease better and suggest appropriate and safe treatment methods. The development in the practice of postmortem procedures is boosting the expansion of the market considerably. The escalating demand for AP and molecular oncology services in the healthcare sector is expected to raise the opportunities for market expansion.

Competitive Analysis

The plan formulation methods in the market have become considerably easier in which deviations are well accounted for; this approach increases the overall success of these plans in the market. The market is also well equipped to meet the challenges and keep up with the dynamic growth trends effectively. The evolution patterns are reviewed in tandem to the customer likings to realize the greatest growth, and in the long run, viability.

The framework for growth plans also has stimulated the market for potential new entrants. The alterations seen in terms of strategy implementation and creation are adapting the development pace of the market. The market contenders are making considerable adjustments to minimize the incidence of competitive disadvantage. The leadership trends in the market are reinforcing the level of growth that can be achieved in the present market scenario.

The noteworthy contenders shaping the market of anatomic pathology are Agilent Technologies, Oxford Cancer Biomarkers, Abbott Diagnostics, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics, Abcam, Janssen Diagnostic, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Agendia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SAKURA FINETEK USA, Tecan, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory, AutoGenomics, Monogram Biosciences, Biocartis, Nucleix, CellMax Life, Biocare Medical, AdnaGen, Cancer Genetics, Digipath, Enzo Biochem, Epic Sciences, Omnyx, RareCyte, and VolitionRx. Etc.

Anatomic Pathology Market – Industry Updates

Sep 2018 Quest Diagnostics has acquired PhenoPath, a US -based specialized anatomic pathology provider, PhenoPath will operate as part of AmeriPath, a wholly owned Quest pathology services business. Its services, together with molecular oncology, will supplement Quest’s own Advanced Diagnostics portfolio.The transaction is also likely to deepen Quest Diagnostics’ presence in Pacific Northwest. The PhenoPath business will function as part of Quest Diagnostics’ wholly owned business, AmeriPath, an important provider of AP services.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the anatomic pathology market comprises of regions such as the Middle East, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa.

The North American region is observed to be the principal market for anatomic pathology. The European region is the next key market.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is observed to be the fastest increasing market for anatomic pathology in the duration for the forecast period.

