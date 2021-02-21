Global Converged Infrastructure MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

This report focuses on the global Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Nutanix

Hitachi Data Systems

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems

VMware

Dell EMC

Scale Computing

NetApp

Simplivity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Server

Storage

Network

Software

Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Education

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Converged Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

