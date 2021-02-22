Bicycle and Road Bike Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021| Giant, Trek, Hero Cycles

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Bicycle and Road Bike market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Bicycle and Road Bike market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Bicycle and Road Bike market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Bicycle and Road Bike Market are: Giant, Trek, Hero Cycles, Merida, Fuji Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle, Accell, Specialized, Cannondale, Cube, OMYO, Shanghai Phonex, Grimaldi Industri, Trinx Bikes, Scott Sports, Derby Cycle, LOOK, Atlas, Laux Bike, KHS, Gazelle, Dorel Industries, TI Cycles, Bridgestone Cycle, Forever, Pacific Cycles, Samchuly Bicycle, Emmelle, Avon Cycles, Tianjin Battle, Flying Pigeon, Libahuang, Specialized, Trinx Bikes, DAHON, Cycoo

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Bicycle and Road Bike market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Bicycle and Road Bike market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Bicycle and Road Bike market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market by Type Segments:

by Control, Electric, Conventional, by Materials, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, Others, by Size, 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 27 Inch, Others

Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market by Application Segments:

Transportation Tools, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training, Others

Table of Contents

1 Bicycle and Road Bike Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle and Road Bike Product Scope

1.2 Bicycle and Road Bike Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Electric

1.2.3 Conventional

1.3 Bicycle and Road Bike Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Transportation Tools

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Racing

1.3.5 Physical Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Bicycle and Road Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Bicycle and Road Bike Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bicycle and Road Bike Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bicycle and Road Bike Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bicycle and Road Bike as of 2020)

3.4 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Bicycle and Road Bike Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bicycle and Road Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Bicycle and Road Bike Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Bicycle and Road Bike Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Bicycle and Road Bike Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle and Road Bike Business

12.1 Giant

12.1.1 Giant Corporation Information

12.1.2 Giant Business Overview

12.1.3 Giant Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Giant Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.1.5 Giant Recent Development

12.2 Trek

12.2.1 Trek Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trek Business Overview

12.2.3 Trek Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trek Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.2.5 Trek Recent Development

12.3 Hero Cycles

12.3.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hero Cycles Business Overview

12.3.3 Hero Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hero Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.3.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development

12.4 Merida

12.4.1 Merida Corporation Information

12.4.2 Merida Business Overview

12.4.3 Merida Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Merida Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.4.5 Merida Recent Development

12.5 Fuji Bikes

12.5.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fuji Bikes Business Overview

12.5.3 Fuji Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fuji Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.5.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Development

12.6 Xidesheng Bicycle

12.6.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information

12.6.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Business Overview

12.6.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.6.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Development

12.7 Accell

12.7.1 Accell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Accell Business Overview

12.7.3 Accell Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Accell Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.7.5 Accell Recent Development

12.8 Specialized

12.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information

12.8.2 Specialized Business Overview

12.8.3 Specialized Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Specialized Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.8.5 Specialized Recent Development

12.9 Cannondale

12.9.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cannondale Business Overview

12.9.3 Cannondale Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cannondale Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.9.5 Cannondale Recent Development

12.10 Cube

12.10.1 Cube Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cube Business Overview

12.10.3 Cube Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cube Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.10.5 Cube Recent Development

12.11 OMYO

12.11.1 OMYO Corporation Information

12.11.2 OMYO Business Overview

12.11.3 OMYO Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OMYO Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.11.5 OMYO Recent Development

12.12 Shanghai Phonex

12.12.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shanghai Phonex Business Overview

12.12.3 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.12.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Development

12.13 Grimaldi Industri

12.13.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information

12.13.2 Grimaldi Industri Business Overview

12.13.3 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.13.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Development

12.14 Trinx Bikes

12.14.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information

12.14.2 Trinx Bikes Business Overview

12.14.3 Trinx Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Trinx Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.14.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development

12.15 Scott Sports

12.15.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

12.15.2 Scott Sports Business Overview

12.15.3 Scott Sports Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Scott Sports Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.15.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

12.16 Derby Cycle

12.16.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information

12.16.2 Derby Cycle Business Overview

12.16.3 Derby Cycle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Derby Cycle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.16.5 Derby Cycle Recent Development

12.17 LOOK

12.17.1 LOOK Corporation Information

12.17.2 LOOK Business Overview

12.17.3 LOOK Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 LOOK Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.17.5 LOOK Recent Development

12.18 Atlas

12.18.1 Atlas Corporation Information

12.18.2 Atlas Business Overview

12.18.3 Atlas Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Atlas Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.18.5 Atlas Recent Development

12.19 Laux Bike

12.19.1 Laux Bike Corporation Information

12.19.2 Laux Bike Business Overview

12.19.3 Laux Bike Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Laux Bike Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.19.5 Laux Bike Recent Development

12.20 KHS

12.20.1 KHS Corporation Information

12.20.2 KHS Business Overview

12.20.3 KHS Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 KHS Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.20.5 KHS Recent Development

12.21 Gazelle

12.21.1 Gazelle Corporation Information

12.21.2 Gazelle Business Overview

12.21.3 Gazelle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Gazelle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.21.5 Gazelle Recent Development

12.22 Dorel Industries

12.22.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

12.22.2 Dorel Industries Business Overview

12.22.3 Dorel Industries Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Dorel Industries Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.22.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

12.23 TI Cycles

12.23.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information

12.23.2 TI Cycles Business Overview

12.23.3 TI Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 TI Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.23.5 TI Cycles Recent Development

12.24 Bridgestone Cycle

12.24.1 Bridgestone Cycle Corporation Information

12.24.2 Bridgestone Cycle Business Overview

12.24.3 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.24.5 Bridgestone Cycle Recent Development

12.25 Forever

12.25.1 Forever Corporation Information

12.25.2 Forever Business Overview

12.25.3 Forever Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Forever Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.25.5 Forever Recent Development

12.26 Pacific Cycles

12.26.1 Pacific Cycles Corporation Information

12.26.2 Pacific Cycles Business Overview

12.26.3 Pacific Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Pacific Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.26.5 Pacific Cycles Recent Development

12.27 Samchuly Bicycle

12.27.1 Samchuly Bicycle Corporation Information

12.27.2 Samchuly Bicycle Business Overview

12.27.3 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.27.5 Samchuly Bicycle Recent Development

12.28 Emmelle

12.28.1 Emmelle Corporation Information

12.28.2 Emmelle Business Overview

12.28.3 Emmelle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Emmelle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.28.5 Emmelle Recent Development

12.29 Avon Cycles

12.29.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information

12.29.2 Avon Cycles Business Overview

12.29.3 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.29.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development

12.30 Tianjin Battle

12.30.1 Tianjin Battle Corporation Information

12.30.2 Tianjin Battle Business Overview

12.30.3 Tianjin Battle Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Tianjin Battle Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.30.5 Tianjin Battle Recent Development

12.31 Flying Pigeon

12.31.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information

12.31.2 Flying Pigeon Business Overview

12.31.3 Flying Pigeon Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.31.4 Flying Pigeon Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.31.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Development

12.32 Libahuang

12.32.1 Libahuang Corporation Information

12.32.2 Libahuang Business Overview

12.32.3 Libahuang Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.32.4 Libahuang Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.32.5 Libahuang Recent Development

12.33 Specialized

12.33.1 Specialized Corporation Information

12.33.2 Specialized Business Overview

12.33.3 Specialized Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.33.4 Specialized Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.33.5 Specialized Recent Development

12.34 Trinx Bikes

12.34.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information

12.34.2 Trinx Bikes Business Overview

12.34.3 Trinx Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.34.4 Trinx Bikes Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.34.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development

12.35 DAHON

12.35.1 DAHON Corporation Information

12.35.2 DAHON Business Overview

12.35.3 DAHON Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.35.4 DAHON Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.35.5 DAHON Recent Development

12.36 Cycoo

12.36.1 Cycoo Corporation Information

12.36.2 Cycoo Business Overview

12.36.3 Cycoo Bicycle and Road Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.36.4 Cycoo Bicycle and Road Bike Products Offered

12.36.5 Cycoo Recent Development 13 Bicycle and Road Bike Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Bicycle and Road Bike Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycle and Road Bike

13.4 Bicycle and Road Bike Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Bicycle and Road Bike Distributors List

14.3 Bicycle and Road Bike Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Bicycle and Road Bike Market Trends

15.2 Bicycle and Road Bike Drivers

15.3 Bicycle and Road Bike Market Challenges

15.4 Bicycle and Road Bike Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

