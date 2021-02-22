LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Analysis, Size, Share Global Industry Trends,Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2027 Analysis

Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Report are:-

Mitsubishi Rayon

Chi Mei

Darwin

Fengsheng

Sumitomo

Asahi Kasei

Kuraray

Seronics

S-Polytech

GLT

Entire

KOLON

About LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market:

LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel. Light guide plate is a key component of any backlit display. In this report, we focus on the investigation of light guide plates used in the TV industry. It should be noted that 1 MT LGP products contains about 200 pieces of plates while the plate size is around 1200*1200*3 mm.As an important component of LCD backlighting panels, LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is manufactured by injection molding or cut forming method. LGP is divided into two types according to the production process of light lattice: printing LGP and non-printing LGP. In 2015, printing LGP accounted for 61.25% of the total production, while non-printing LGP took for 38.72%.Market Analysis and Insights: Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) MarketThe global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market was valued at USD 503.4 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 555.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.Global LGP (Light Guide Plate)

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market By Type:

Printed LGP

Non-Printed LGP

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market By Application:

<30 Inch TV

30-50 Inch TV

50-80 Inch TV

>80 Inch TV

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of LGP (Light Guide Plate) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of LGP (Light Guide Plate) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global LGP (Light Guide Plate) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LGP (Light Guide Plate) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of LGP (Light Guide Plate) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size

2.2 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 LGP (Light Guide Plate) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players LGP (Light Guide Plate) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Type

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Introduction

Revenue in LGP (Light Guide Plate) Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

