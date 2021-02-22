Aquaponics Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – PentairAES, GreenLife Aquaponics

Aquaponics can be divided into two terms, aqua and ponics. ‘Aqua’ means growing fish in a controlled environment and ‘ponics’ refers to nurturing in less-soil medium. In short, aquaponics means feeding the fish in such a way that helps fishes produce waste (perfect fertilizer) for agriculture. The waste produced by fishes with unique feeding technique helps grow plants. It is similar to natural ecosystem that represents relationship between aquatic life, water, nutrient dynamics, bacteria, and plants growing together in water.

The key benefits of Aquaponics include:

– Requires less water and energy

– The only inputs are water and fish food

– Extremely less of no use of chemicals

– Need no synthetic fertilizers and minimal pesticides

– Enable easy growth of plants

– Lesser risk of diseases and pests

– Better crop production

– Helps in growing number of crops and fishes simultaneously, and

– Periodical turnaround of crops

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Aquaponics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global needles market accounted for over US$ 552.35 Mn (estimated) in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy 22.10% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Aquaponics Market are:

PentairAES, Nelson & Pade Aquaponics, GreenLife Aquaponics, The Aquaponics Source, Endless Food Systems, Symbiotic Aquaponic, Practical Aquaponics, SynergyPonics, The Aquaponics Place LLC, and AquaCal, among others.

The global aquaponics market is driven by the factor such as changes in climatic conditions enhancing the growth of aquaponics. Moreover, aquaponics is advantageous over traditional farming methods. The continuously changing energy balance of earth has led to climatic changes that are not favorable for agricultural practice. This further leads to water & food scarcity in some regions. As a result, the demand for alternative agricultural practices, which are more sustainable is on the rise.

The aquaponics farming technique has several advantages over traditional farming practices. Some of the advantages that aquaponics offers over traditional farming are such as requires less water, simulation of the natural ecosystem in a closed container, requires less maintenance and there is no need for fertilizers and fertile lands for performing this farming technique. Hence, aquaponics help in enhancing productivity through minimum input resource requirements. Moreover, aquaponics helps to accelerate the time for crop production. For instance, growing butterhead lettuce varieties take approximately 60 days with traditional farming practices; however, they can be grown in approximately 30 days through aquaponics. Although aquaponics farming is economic in the long run, its initial setup cost is high. The average cost for materials per unit is low; however, commercial- level set up is expensive, as the system is set up at a large-scale with more number of resources. The high initial investments involved have been restraining market growth to a certain extent.

Major Types of Aquaponics covered are:

Fish

Vegetables & Fruits, and Herbs

Major Applications of Aquaponics covered are:

Commercial

Home Food Production, and Education & Research

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Aquaponics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Aquaponics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Aquaponics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Aquaponics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Aquaponics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

