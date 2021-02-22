Global FOG COMPUTING Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Fog Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fog Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ARM Holdings

Cisco Systems

Cradlepoint

Dell

FogHorn Systems

Fujitsu

GE Digital

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Nebbiolo Technologies

Oracle

Prismtech

Schneider Electric Software

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Security

Intelligent Energy

Intelligent Manufacturing

The Traffic

Logistics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fog Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fog Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fog Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

