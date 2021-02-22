Linux Operating System Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Linux is an open-source operating system that edges between the computer software and hardware. Linux OS is similar to other operating systems such as OS X, Windows, or iOS in terms of graphical user interface and software applications, including word processing applications. In the present time, the market of the Linux operating system has witnessed an optimum level of growth that has risen the shares to double-digit. The current study marks that the global Linux operating system is hyped by many factors backing up robustly from the global level.

The global Linux operating system market 2020 is projected to gain competitiveness. Linux is open source operating system which interfaces between hardware and software. It has two execution modes that comes with own advantages. These modes are kernel and user. It is used in different systems such as desktops, workstations, and servers. A report presented by Market Research Future (MRFR) after an assessment of ongoing trends and past data reveals that the global Linux operating system market is supposed to witness rising popularity in the coming years. In this report it has been indicated that the global market is supposed to augment at 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

With increasing digitization, the demand for open source operating system is rising. It is supposed to drive the growth of the Linux operating system market in the upcoming years. Also, this OS offers better security as compared to Windows. Thus, it is supposed to witness a rapid increase in growth rate of the Linux operating system market in the foreseeable future.

Some of the critical factors are directed first towards the technological advancements and rising awareness among consumers that have led to increased demand for computer systems, subsequently rising the demand of Linux operating systems and driving the Linux operating systems market. The development of different applications in mobile phones, mainly due to android OS among the youth will open the opportunities of operating system market in the upcoming years.

Moving forward, the expansion of the Linux operating system market is attributing to the rising demand for open-source operating systems and the necessity to obtain a double secure operating system than Windows. In this way, the market is now open up with an array of opportunities owing to the high usage of a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) and the rising adoption of Linux operating systems among small and medium-sized enterprises. The aim of this is to condense initial costs and escalate business performance. All these factors are expected to boost the market of operating systems in upcoming years.

Furthermore, various IT organizations are exercising the deployment of Linux OS on their desktops and workstations, owing to the benefits being offered in terms of usability and cost-effectiveness. In the main lead, Linux OS is found to be capable of handling multiple users at the same time, which is the primary need for any IT organization to work. With this, Linux OS also offers virtualization, which makes it ideal for use in workstations. Red Hat, Inc. has been a significant stakeholder with maximum shares in the distribution of Linux OS for enterprise workstations.

Tech-giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, and Google are known for running gigantic clusters of servers on the Linux operating system. The leading Linux OS for servers is provided by Debian, CentOS, Slackware, Ubuntu Server, and Gentoo. Therefore, features such as automated compliance across multiple environments integrated control features for increased security and simplified software updates are among some of the advantages while working on the Linux operation system. These factors have highly been responsible for the growth of the Linux Operating System Market.

Key Market Players

The leading players of global Linux Operating System Market are listed as Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd) (UK), IBM Corporation (US), elementary, Inc., Linux Mint (UK), Debian, Arch Linux, SUSE, Manjaro, and Red Hat, Inc. (US).

Regional Framework

This research report analyzes the global Linux Operating System market, depending on the regional study conducted by MRFR analysts. Geographies include in this research report include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The U.S. is the largest market for Linux operating systems in the entire North American region, owing to the technological advancements and the trend, which is anticipated to continue during the growth period. OS, such as Linux, has accomplished a remarkable position ever since the inception of computers being used professionally. The score of the market goes well as North America acquired the largest market share with 36.5% back in 2017, with a remarkable market value of USD 1,107.0 million. Thus, the market might register a CAGR of 18.7% during the growth period. The growth in the North American market is also mainly driven by the existence of critical stakeholders such as Red Hat Inc. and IBM Corporation.

Similarly, the region of Europe was considered to be the second-largest market back in 2018, valued at USD 929.9 million. Now it is estimated to inflate at the highest CAGR of 20.4%. There is significant adoption of Linux based server farms (data centers) among the financial organizations in the region, which is further probable to drive up the Linux operating system market in Europe in the near future.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into user mode and kernel mode.

On the basis of device type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into workstations and server.

On the basis of application, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into enterprise and individual. The sub-segments of the enterprise segment are large enterprises and SMEs.

