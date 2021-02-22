Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration market, Ultrafiltration (UF) is a variety of membrane filtration in which forces like pressure or concentration gradients lead to a separation through a semipermeable membrane. Suspended solids and solutes of high molecular weight are retained in the so-called retentate, while water and low molecular weight solutes pass through the membrane in the permeate (filtrate).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration in China, including the following market information:
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Top Five Competitors in China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market 2019 (%)
The global Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration market was valued at 2438.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2792.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Inorganic Membrane
Organic Membrane
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Industrial & Municipal
Healthcare & Bioengineering
Seawater Reverse Osmosis
Potable Water Treatment
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Total China Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Koch
Asahi Kasei
GE Water & Process Technologies
Evoqua
DowDuPont
Toray
3M (Membrana)
Mitsubishi Rayon
Nitto Denko Corporation
Degremont Technologies
Basf
Synder Filtration
Microdyn-Nadir
Canpure
Pentair(X-Flow)
Applied Membranes
CITIC Envirotech
Litree
Origin Water
Tianjin MOTIMO
Zhaojin Motian
