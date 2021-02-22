Global Ceramic Inks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

The data experts at Market Research Future (MRFR), after analyzing the current trends, conclude that the global ceramic inks market is set to garner massive revenue by the end of 2023. They also predict the market to expand at a healthy growth rate throughout the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market Drivers and Top Barriers

Surging Investment in Construction Industry Drives Market Growth

Ceramic inks are utilized for the development and printing of designs on ceramic tiles as well as glass. These inks are most commonly used in the construction industry, as they are required for almost every commercial and residential building. Thus, the growing investment in the construction industry will bring in good news for the global ceramic inks market in the coming years. Various benefits of ceramic inks help increase their appeal in the construction industry, with some being high resistance to water, weather, and various other liquids. These properties make ceramic ink the perfect choice for printing design on decorative glass as well as ceramic products like tableware and ceramic tiles. Hence, the rising use of decorative glass and ceramic tiles for construction is estimated to augment the consumption of ceramic inks in the following years.

Introduction of Ceramic Ink Products for Digital Printing Technology to Elevate Market Position

With the replacement of analog printing technology with Digital printing technology, on account of its advantages like higher mass production, customization, reduced price, environment-friendliness, along with striking changes to design. Growing number of ceramic ink manufacturers are now in the process of developing inks that are specifically designed for digital printing technology, for meeting with the increasing demand for digital printing technology. This factor is expected to strengthen the market position from 2018 to 2023.

Market Opportunities

The surging investments for construction of skyscrapers has turned out to be one of the most exciting key trends in the ceramic inks market. Numerous construction companies around the world are making huge investments in the development of skyscrapers. Thus, the rising number of skyscrapers as well as high-rise buildings along with the extensive use of glass products in such buildings will, in all probability, serve lucrative growth opportunities to the global ceramic inks market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

As per the report, the market for ceramic inks has been segmented on the basis of printing technology, application, and end-user.

Based on the printing technology, the segments in the global market are digital and analog. Digital technology allows a vast range of combinations, colors, textures and designs that can be printed onto various products. Based on these properties, the demand for digital printing technology is bound to rise in the coming years.

The applications of ceramic inks are in ceramic tiles, architectural glass, automotive glass and others. The most common application of ceramic inks are ceramic tiles, and ceramic tiles are needed in almost every aspect related to construction around the world. Thus, this particular segment accounts for the substantial share of the market.

The end-use industries mentioned in the report include building & construction, automotive, packaging and others.

Leading Companies

Also Read: – https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1736955/agricultural-films-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

include FRITTA

Tecglass

Torrecid Group

Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo

Colorbbia Italia S.p.A.

Sicer S.p.A

Ferro Corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Kao Chimigraf

Sun Chemical

Recent Updates

April 2019

Schilling Inc. has recently made an announcement that they are making Tiflex Organic Screen-Printing Inks available in the North America market. Tiflex is an ink manufacturer that offers a vast range of inks used for screen printing. The company also boasts of a long line of inks with graphics and industrial applications. The advanced ink technology will now be sold in North America for screen printing inks for metal, glass, textiles along with various other substrates.

Regional Outlook

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2307056/agricultural-films-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

The global ceramic inks market has been established in the main regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific has proved its mettle, by being the largest and also the fastest growing market in the global ceramic inks in 2017. This feat has been possible owing to the strong demand by the construction, packaging and automotive industry, with MRFR predicting it to maintain its top position well throughout the forecast period. In addition, growing disposable income, improving living standards and relaxed investment norms are set to do wonders for the regional ceramic inks market in the long run. Other than this, the region is considered as a primary consumer of ceramic inks, owing to the high production of ceramic tiles. With the increasing rate of application of ceramic inks in ceramic tiles, the regional market is set to fare well in the future and maintain its hold over the global market.

In 2017, North America managed to secure the second position with the second largest share of the global ceramic inks market. The expanding building & renovation industry as well as packaging industry has been responsible for the lucrative growth in the region. Moreover, increased government spending along with growing private sector investments will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the market during the conjectured time frame.

Europe has established itself as one of the strong contenders in the global ceramic inks market, with factors like growing demand from building & renovation, packaging and automotive industries providing sturdy support.

Latin America will be showing somewhat high demand for ceramic tiles, primarily as a result of the evolving building & construction landscape. The region is expected to depict consistent demand throughout the review period, as the income level of the general population in the region is increasing at a steady rate.

Lastly, the Middle East & Africa market is also treading on a successful path, depicting the fastest growth in the global ceramic inks market. This does not come as a surprise as the region is observing massive demand from the infrastructural projects that are currently going on. Moreover, the proactive steps

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/