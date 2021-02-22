Global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms Market Research Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SAS

Alteryx

IBM

RapidMiner

KNIME

Microsoft

Dataiku

Databricks

TIBCO Software

MathWorks

H20.ai

Anaconda

SAP

Google

Domino Data Lab

Angoss

Lexalytics

Rapid Insight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

