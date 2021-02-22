Global Emergency/Mass Notification Services Market Research Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Emergency/Mass Notification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency/Mass Notification Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus DS Communications

AlertMedia

Alertus Technologies

Aurea

BlackBerry (AtHoc)

Everbridge

F24

IBM

MissionMode

Omnilert

OnSolve

Preparis

Rave Mobile Safety

Regroup Mass Notification

Resolver (Global AlertLink)

Singlewire Software

Sungard Availability Services

Volo

xMatters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In Building Mass Notification Solutions

Wide Area Mass Notification Solutions

Distributed Recipient Mass Notification Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Communications

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Interoperable Emergency Communication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emergency/Mass Notification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emergency/Mass Notification Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emergency/Mass Notification Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

