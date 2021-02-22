Global Emergency/Mass Notification Services Market Research Report 2026

This report focuses on the global Emergency/Mass Notification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency/Mass Notification Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus DS Communications
AlertMedia
Alertus Technologies
Aurea
BlackBerry (AtHoc)
Everbridge
F24
IBM
MissionMode
Omnilert
OnSolve
Preparis
Rave Mobile Safety
Regroup Mass Notification
Resolver (Global AlertLink)
Singlewire Software
Sungard Availability Services
Volo
xMatters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In Building Mass Notification Solutions
Wide Area Mass Notification Solutions
Distributed Recipient Mass Notification Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Communications
Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery
Integrated Public Alert and Warning
Interoperable Emergency Communication
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emergency/Mass Notification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emergency/Mass Notification Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emergency/Mass Notification Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.