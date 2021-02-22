Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Report 2021: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major Key Players Covered in the Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Are:

Lennox

Aussie Solar World

ICESolair

Videocon

HotSpot Energy

Solair World International

Gree

Midea

Haier Solar Air Conditioning Market Size by Types:

Split Solar Air Conditioner

Cassette Solar Air Conditioner

Window Solar Air Conditioner

Floor Standing Solar Air Conditioner Solar Air Conditioning Market Size by Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building