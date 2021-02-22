Global Ceramic Fiber Paper Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World are the regions analyzed under the scope of the report.

The emergence of China as a global manufacturing hub is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the ceramic fiber paper market in Asia-Pacific. China and India account for significant shares of the manufacturing sector. Rapid industrialization combined with economic growth is driving the growth of the regional market. However, there is a lack of awareness regarding insulation through ceramic fiber paper in some countries in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific was valued at USD 162.7 million in 2018 and the Indian market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the North American market is driven by the growing renovation & construction, expanding aerospace & defense and automotive industries in the region. The US is projected to be the dominant market registering the highest CAGR of over 8% during the period, 2019–2026. As per MRFR analysis, the growing preference for energy-efficient products and services is expected to drive the demand for Ceramic Fiber in the region.

The European countries such as France, Spain, and Italy are likely to showcase prominent growth in the coming years. The European Union has set several regulations on carbon emissions influenced by rising awareness of insulation and its benefits on energy-saving operations including in the petrochemicals industry. The regional market is set to grow due to the expansion of several industries such as real estate, aviation, and automotive.

The demand for Ceramic Fiber Paper Market is likely to rise in South America, especially in Brazil and Argentina in the coming years. Improving economies in these countries has provided the scope for market players to increase their presence in the region. However, the dependency on raw materials in the Middle East & Africa is a key factor for the sluggish growth of the regional market. The large-scale oil & gas extraction and production and growing construction industry are expected to drive the demand for ceramic fiber paper in the region. As per MRFR analysis, government initiatives to boost the tourism industry is resulting in significant investments, are expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.