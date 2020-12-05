Electric Induction Furnace Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Induction Furnace market.

Induction furnace is an electrical furnace that facilitates melting of metal using induction heating. It is an energy-efficient and easily-controlled melting process, based on the heating effect of the electromagnetic field.

A typical induction furnace comprises inductor coil, shell, crucible, and cooling system, and a tilting mechanism for pouring the molten metal. The inductor coil generates magnetic flux as alternating current passes through it. It is the magnetic flux that creates the heating effect inside the furnace.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OTTO JUNKER

Inductotherm Group

ABP Induction Systems

ECM Technologies

Electrotherm

EFD Induction

SMS

Ajax Tocco

Indotherm

Megatherm

Ningbo Haishun Electronic Co., Ltd

Ningbo Shenguang Electric Furnace Co., Ltd

Retech Systems LLC

Hebei YUANTUO

Dai-ichi Kiden Co.,Ltd

Jinlai Electromechanical

Agni Electrical

Shenzhen Shuangping

Electric Induction Furnace Breakdown Data by Type

Induction Melting Furnace

Induction Heating Furnace

Electric Induction Furnace Breakdown Data by Application

Non-Ferrous

Ferrous

Specialty Melting

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Induction Furnace market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Induction Furnace market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Electric Induction Furnace market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Electric Induction Furnace market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Electric Induction Furnace market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Electric Induction Furnace market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Electric Induction Furnace market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Electric Induction Furnace market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Electric Induction Furnace industry?

