Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

The motor controller is mainly composed of heat dissipation module, power semiconductor module, control module, drive module and thin film capacitor, among which the control module includes control chip and power circuit board. The power semiconductor module mainly uses IGBT1 module. As an important signal and energy transmission component in new energy vehicles, the motor controller, on the one hand, receives information from the vehicle controller and control mechanism (brake pedal, accelerator pedal, gear shifting mechanism) to control the work of the motor, and on the other hand, converts the electric energy in the battery into the electric energy that drives the motor.The voltage and current of the driving motor are controlled by the motor controller integrated circuit, and the motor controller can make it work in accordance with the set direction, speed, Angle and response time, so as to control the starting and stopping state, advance and retreat speed, climbing strength and other driving states of the new energy vehicle.

According to product types, Electric Vehicle Motor Controller could be basically split into Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Controller and Asynchronous Motor Controller. In 2019, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Controller took the dominating position of global market, with a market share of over 81%.

In terms of region, China is the largest consumption market of Electric Vehicle Motor Controller, which in 2019 accounted for more than 62% of market share. Following China, Europe and North America occupied about 18% and 13% of global market, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market

The global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market size is projected to reach US$ 52170 million by 2026, from US$ 5277 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 46.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Scope and Segment

Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Breakdown Data by Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Controller

Asynchronous Motor Controller

Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Share Analysis

