Breathable Films Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The rise in the demand for smart packaging varieties has amplified considerably as the manufacturing volume of packaged products has grown significantly. Market reports associated with the chemicals and materials sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently put out along with a report on this industry. The market is forecasted to achieve increased levels of revenue while expanding at a high CAGR rate in the forecast period.

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

The high rate of moisture vapor transmission is the main feature that raises the breathability of these films thereby increasing their demand in diverse applications such as sport & medical clothing, construction wrapping (house wrap) and roofing. Moreover, the need for convenience of use in addition to the requirement of ensuring the freshness of packaged products has increased the demand for porous and breathable films. The minimization of anaerobiosis originating from the accumulation of CO2 in packaging is among one of the significant advantages that will increase the application scope of breathable films while expanding the market share in the duration of the forecast period.

The Important Contenders In The Market For Breathable Films Comprises Of The:

RKW Group (Germany),

Clopay Plastic Products Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Arkema S.A. (France),

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan),

Covestro AG (Germany),

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.(U.S.),

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),

Fatra A.S. (Czech Republic),

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan),

Trioplast Industrier AB (Sweden)

Competitive Analysis:

The increased potential for developing at a fast pace has been observed in the market. The improved monetary liquidity of the competitors within the market has undergone enhancement thus making new opportunities for the expansion of the market. The market is very distinct in terms of segments concerning the product as well as the end users that are a part of the market. The market appeal and competitors’ dynamics are noticeably amplified by the strategies that are being employed by players in the market. The long-run feasibility of the market is highly dependent on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are used by market players. The product range of the market has developed hugely in contrast to the past few years, consequently making the market more gainful for current and new contenders.

Industry Updates:

July 2018 Accredo North America is planning to install a W&H blown film extruder that will integrate inline stretching [MDO] capabilities in the third quarter of this year. This technology will allow Accredo to manufacture lightweight ‘breathable’ films down to 11g/sqm.

Segmental Analysis:

The market by application is segmented into medical, fabric, food packaging, hygiene, construction, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The breathable films market covers five significant regions such as the Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific region controls a significant share of the market due to the rising consumption of breathable films in medical, hygiene, food packaging, and others. The medical segment controls the key share and is projected to carry on its control of the market owing to exceptional features made accessible by the product such as light-weight, adhesion, and other characteristics. Consequently, nations such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India are the key players in this market. The North American region is increasing owing to developing demand for polyethylene breathable films in the sports, food packaging, and other industries. It is projected that growing investments in the end use industries is expected to motivate the market through the forecast period. The rising consumption of the product in end-use industries has boosted the development in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico to attain remarkable growth in the market since they deliver unique lightweight, enhanced mechanical strength, and also impart a high standard of performance to the product.

The European region has witnessed an extraordinary level of growth owing to rising expansion facilities and escalating health care concerns in the region. The market is driven by the consumption of this product in medical, hygiene, food packaging, and others. It is likely that the mounting innovations and technological advancements in breathable films, and other products are anticipated to lift the development in the countries such as Italy, the U.K, Germany, and France through the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region are estimated to observe a significant growth in the market owing to the rising

consumption of polyethylene films in food packaging, medical, and other sectors. Furthermore, Latin America is expected to observe an excellent growth rate in the market owing to the growing demand for the product in the end-use sectors.