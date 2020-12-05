Electronic Identification (eID) Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Identification (eID) market.

An electronic identification (‘eID’) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.

One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holders name and date of birth) and the holders biometric photo. It may also store the holders fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.

Electronic Identification (eID) Breakdown Data by Type

Radio Frequency Card

IC Card

Other

Electronic Identification (eID) Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Contactless bank cards

Identification

Other

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Electronic Identification (eID) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Gemalto

Bundesdruckerei

Goznak

Giesecke & Devrient

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

NXP

Infineon Technologies

HID Global

IDEXPERTS

