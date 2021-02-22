Antimicrobial Paints Market 2021 – Top Leaders, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Antimicrobial paints are basically microbe-resistant paints and coatings, which include antimicrobial agents that inhibit microbial contaminations. The antimicrobial paints have a wide range of applications in industries such as food, healthcare, and construction. These paints are basically used on glass panels, doors, walls, HVAC tents, and counters. Antimicrobial paints are more durable and will last longer than most other paints, and is also less vulnerable to lump and stench.

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the primary reasons for the growth of the antimicrobial market is the increase in construction and restoration activities across the world. The increase in the construction and restoration activities is due to the higher standard of living and also easily available loans. The antimicrobial paints are mostly used and applied to public constructions to paint handles, walls, and counters, which will increase the demand for the antimicrobial market. The increase in the cases of hospital-acquired infections is also driving the antimicrobial market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Antimicrobial Paints Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the antimicrobial paints market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global antimicrobial paints market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antimicrobial paints market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Antimicrobial Paints Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, liquid, oil or powder paints. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Medical and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, HVAC Systems, Protective Clothing and Transportation.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global antimicrobial paints market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The antimicrobial paints market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the antimicrobial paints market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the antimicrobial paints market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the antimicrobial paints market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from antimicrobial paints market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for antimicrobial paints in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the antimicrobial paints market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the antimicrobial paints market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AkzoNobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

BASF SE

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

