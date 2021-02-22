THE PIPE RELINING MARKET IS US$ 7,265.3 MN IN 2017 AND IS ESTIMATED TO REACH US$ 10,058.3 MN BY 2025

Unprecedented construction growth in Middle East and Africa is expected to drive growth of global pipe relining market between 2018 and 2025

The government of Middle East and Africa region are investing in the development of sewage infrastructure. For instance, in May 2017, the government approved an approximately US$ 49 Mn (NIS 177 Mn) plan for up gradation of waste and sewage infrastructure in east Jerusalem. Also, Dubai’s government is investing around US$ 3.4 Bn for 121 sewage pumping stations replacement. Furthermore, in 2016, Xylem Inc. was awarded US$ 13 Mn to supply wastewater treatment solution for water reuse to Manfouha sewage treatment plant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Such investments are anticipated to propel the demand for pipe relining solution in the region. This growth in the region is thus expected to significantly contribute to the growth of global pipe relining market, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3% between 2018 and 2025.

Global pipe relining market has been categorized by solution type majorly into Cured-in-place, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured in place pipe relining solution in the pipe relining market acquires the biggest share of more than 50% in 2017, followed by pull in place, and pipe bursting. CIPP technology is appropriate for quickly and efficiently repairing sections of sewer pipe, which are still in fairly good condition but requires added strength. This technology helps in extending lifespan of underground sewer lines, which are too expensive to excavate and replace.

The Middle East and Africa pipe relining market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2025). The growth in the region is majorly attributed to extensive and wide network of pipelines constantly being subject to high pressures and temperatures for operational purposes, pipelines tend to corrode quicker. Hence, the owners of the pipeline systems in these countries need to have proper strategies for the prevention of unnecessary leakages due to pipeline damages. Also, MENA region is attracting investments in its piping and sewage system.

Some of the major players influencing pipe relining market are Advanced Trenchless Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC, Roto-Rooter Group, Inc., SilverLining Holding Corp, NU Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, RPB Inc, Specialized Pipe Technologies, Pipe Restoration Solutions, and Aegion Corporation among others.

