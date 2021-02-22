INCREASE IN DEMAND AMONG RESIDENTIAL SECTOR IS BOLSTERING THE GREEN CEMENT MARKET REVENUE

The residential sector is one of the most flourishing sectors across the globe. The increasing population in the developed countries as well as developing nations, is demanding for more and more residential spaces, thereby creating a huge requirement for cement and concrete. China and India ranked the largest producers of cement in 2017 followed by the US, accounting for quantities; China 2,400 Mn MT, India 280 Mn MT, and the US 86.3 Mn MT respectively.

The housing and residential sector is the most demand driver for cement in India, which accounted for more than 64% of the total cement consumption in the country in 2017. The other sectors such as commercial infrastructures and industrial infrastructures accounted for 20% and 16% of cement demand respectively in the same year. This factor pose a significant Green Cement Market opportunity for the companies operating in the green cement industry in India and worldwide.

Cement and concrete are considered as an extraordinary building material and extensively used for buildings, road construction, and other construction projects. Owing to the large quantity of usage, traditional cement contributes five percent of total CO2 production. In order to tackle cement’s CO2 emissions, Portland clinker is replaced by other waste materials such as slag, fly ash, and recycled aggregates which are already available in the market. This green cement trap & store carbon dioxide and help to protect aging infrastructure by sealing cracks. Green cement is considered more environmentally friendly, durable, and strong as compared to traditional cement. It also reduces cement intake and green cement manufacturing process increase the cement strength which reduced porosity. This factor makes the future of green cement market prominent across the globe.

The global green cement market on a global context has been segmented into two segments namely; by types and by end users. Further the market is broken down on basis of five strategic regions globally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The regions are again segmented into various countries. Based on different types of green cement the market is categorized as fly ash, recycled aggregates, slag and others. The end users segment is classified as commercial sector, residential sector and industrial sector. Geographically, the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Europe region during the forecast period.

The well established and industry recognized players operating in green cement market globally includes Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V., China National Building Material Co., Ltd., China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, LAFARGEHOLCIM Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, Votorantim Cimentos, Ecocem, and Taiheiyo Cement Corporation among others. Various other players are also catalyzing the market growth with increasing the production of green cement. On the other hand, owing to low entry barrier, tier-2 and tier-3 companies are also venturing into the market, thereby propelling growth of the green cement market.

