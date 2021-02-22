Global Cardiac Valve Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2026

Cardiac Valve Market Growth And Application By Types (Trans-Catheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, And Mechanical Heart Valve, And Others), By Diseases (Aortic Valve Replacement, Heart Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Stenosis, And Others), By Treatment (Valve Replacement, Valve Repair, And Others), And By End Users (Cardiac Research Institute, Hospital & Clinics, And Others) – Europe, Middle East & Africa Forecast Till 2023

The increased prevalence of heart-related diseases is promoting the use of cardiac valves to treat the conditions. Reports that analyze the medical device industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities. Cardiac Valve Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasted period.

The sedentary lifestyles that are prevalent in urban areas have led to the spike in cardiovascular diseases, which is in turn expected to motivate the cardiac valve market in the coming years. Moreover, increased elderly population base and consumption of unhealthy food items are expected to alter the development of the cardiac valve market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments the cardiac valve market is segmented on the basis of types, diseases, treatment, region, and end-users. Based on the types, the cardiac valve market is segmented into tissue heart valve, trans-catheter heart valve, mechanical heart valve, and others. Based on the disease, the cardiac valve market is segmented into heart valve disease, aortic valve replacement, mitral valve stenosis, and others. The segmentation of the cardiac valve market on the basis of treatments comprises of valve repair, valve replacement, and others. The end-users based segmentation of the cardiac valve market consists of hospital & clinics, cardiac research institute, and others. On the basis of regions, the cardiac valve market is segmented into Africa, Europe, APAC, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional appraisal of the cardiac valve market notes that the Americas region largely comprises of South America and North America out of which North America governs the market due to the incidence of a huge number of patients with cardiac diseases, growing geriatric population, and mounting healthcare spending. The European region is the next highest revenue-generating region in the cardiac valve market. The more developed nations in Western Europe such as France, Germany, and the UK are controlling the major market portion, whereas the East European nations are also increasing at a substantial rate. Furthermore, factors like the evolving healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure will lift the market evolution in this region. In the Asia Pacific region, growing government backing for research & development in the healthcare area and a mounting number of cardiovascular diseases are driving the progress of the market in this region. The Middle East & African region is anticipated to show a minimum market share owing to reduced availability of medical facilities, and limited development in the healthcare domain.

Competitive Analysis

The profitability in the market is enhanced significantly by the existence of strong strategies deployed by market players. The identification and use of apposite media channels are expected to transform the market development in the coming years. The market is ushering in a phase of development that is expected to be motivated by the positive factors in the market. The demographics present in the market present a favorable outlook in terms of product expansion and future growth potential. The strategies in the market are being aimed at improving the overall progress of the market, with the business models taking into account all contingencies that may arise in the coming years. The pull created by the businesses in the market by positioning marketing policies and events is additionally growing the development of the market. The improvement of production resources is likely to stimulate the market’s improvement in the forecast period.

The substantial players in the cardiac valve market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (an Abbott Laboratories Company) (U.S.), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Jenavalve Technology, Inc. (Germany), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Symetis SA (Switzerland), CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), TTK HealthCare (India), Medtronic, Colibri Heart Valve, LLC (U.S.), and Braile Biomédica (Brazil) to name a few.

