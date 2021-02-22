Global Consumer Packaged Goods Applications Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Consumer Packaged Goods Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Packaged Goods Applications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Microsoft

Adobe

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM

ServiceNow

Infor

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Workday

Siemens

Dassault Systemes

AFS Technologies

NetSuite

Epicor

Atlassian

Cisco Systems

Sage

Zoho Corp.

Intuit Inc.

LogMeIn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premise

Mobile Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

CPG Manufacturers

CPG Distributors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

