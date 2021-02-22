Global Labelling Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. A label can distinct a product from others, and note the information of the product, or attract customers. Label appeared in 1700s in Europe. Nowadays, label has become an important tool for humans.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Labelling in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Labelling Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Labelling Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Vietnam Labelling Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Labelling Market 2019 (%)

The global Labelling market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Labelling market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Labelling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Labelling production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Labelling Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Vietnam Labelling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Paper Labels

Plastic Labels

Adhesive Labels

Ink Labels

Other Material Labels

Vietnam Labelling Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Vietnam Labelling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Application

Beverage Application

Home & Personal Care Application

Oil & Industry Chemical Application

Consumer Durable Application

Pharmaceutics Application

Office Product Application

Logistics & Transport Application

Retail Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Labelling Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Labelling Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Labelling Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total Vietnam Labelling Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CCL Industries

R.R. Donnelley

Multi-Color Corporation

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles Group

Brady

Technicote Incorporated

Smyth

Mactac

Colorflex

Vibrant Graphics

Standard Register Company

Neenah Paper Inc

Taghleef Industries LLC

Hammer Packaging Corporation

ITW

Inland

Epsen Hillmer Graphics Company

Fort Dearborn

WS Packaging Group Incorporated

