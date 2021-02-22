Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on..
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212785-fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market-in-southeast-asia
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2019 (%)
The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market was valued at 34710 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glass Fiber Type
Carbon Fiber Type
Aramid Fiber Type
Others
ALSO READ:https://penzu.com/p/c03a8dd6
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Others
ALSO READ:https://www.techsite.io/p/1944474
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,
ALSO READ:https://wiseguyreport70.tumblr.com/post/642004954535624704/global-chlorine-dioxide-market-cagr-volume-and
including the following:
BASF
DowDuPont
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
Hexion
Denka
Daicel
Evonik
Sumitomo Bakelite
Kingfa Science and Technology
Genius
Solvay
RTP
SI Group
Kolon
TenCate
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin
SGL
ALSO READ:https://superwiseguy.over-blog.com/2021/02/global-chlorine-dioxide-market-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2025.html