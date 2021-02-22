Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) in India, including the following market information:
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2019 (%)
The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market was valued at 34710 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glass Fiber Type
Carbon Fiber Type
Aramid Fiber Type
Others
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
DowDuPont
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
Hexion
Denka
Daicel
Evonik
Sumitomo Bakelite
Kingfa Science and Technology
Genius
Solvay
RTP
SI Group
Kolon
TenCate
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin
SGL
