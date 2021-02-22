Global Natural Language Generation Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Natural Language Generation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Generation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Arria NLG
Amazon Web Services
International Business Machines Corporation
Narrative Science
Automated Insights
Narrativa
Yseop
Retresco GmbH
Artificial Solutions
Phrasee
AX Semantics
CoGenTex
Phrasetech
Conversica
Wordsmith
Google Cloud
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On premise Natural Language Generation Software
Cloud-based Natural Language Generation Software
Hybrid Natural Language Generation Software
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
E Commerce
Defense
Health Care
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Language Generation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
